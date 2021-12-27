Brownstein: actor whisperer Jean-Marc Valle had remarkable talent

“Every actor he worked with said their process with Jean-Marc was transformative,” said a colleague of the Quebec filmmaker, who died over the weekend. Photo by Allen McInnis / Montreal Gazette files

Content of the article The world of cinema is in shock with the unexpected announcement of the death of Jean-Marc Valle at the age of 58.

Content of the article One of the most gifted filmmakers to ever emerge from these regions, the native of Montreal was also one of the kindest and most generous, always loyal to those on the local scene with whom he began his career at the beginning of the years. 1990. Valle died this weekend in his cabin outside Quebec City. The cause of death is believed to be a heart attack. Like his fellow Quebec director Denis Villeneuve, Valle was among the most sought-after talents in the world of cinema. He had touch that you can’t teach. Although he often disputed it, he was known as the actor’s whisperer. Take their word for Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Matthew McConaughey, Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams, who have vouched for Valles’ ability to bring out the best in their performances.

Content of the article Valles Qubcois’ feature film offerings, including Blacklist and CRAZY, have caught him attention from Hollywood and beyond. It was his 2009 film The Young Victoria, based on Queen Victoria’s youth and starring Emily Blunt, that confirmed he was ready for the world stage. For someone whose roots were far removed from the United States, Valle had an uncanny knack for penetrating the American belly and removing the grainy layers of it, more than many southern directors. He has made film magic in Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, and on the small screen in the flagship series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects. He struck a compelling comedic note in Demolition, along with Gyllenhaal. Viewers were often shaken by his work, but were always riveted.

Content of the article Even though I didn’t grow up there, it’s my goal to become as American as an American can be in a movie, Valle told me in a Montreal Gazette interview in 2018. I am in details. I want to know more about the cultures that I film, so I surround myself with my American collaborators. I guess because I’m a stranger, a stranger, I want to do good. Maybe I’m doing more homework than a local could. The point is to capture reality, imperfections and all in a documentary style. Almost everything Valle has touched in Hollywood has turned to gold. There have been Oscars for the work of McConaughey and Letos at the Dallas Buyers Club, and Emmys for the limited series, Kidman, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgrd and Valle himself in Big Little Lies. Valle left Montreal to direct most of his movies and TV series in recent years, but he continued to do post-production work in the city with local technicians he knew and trusted.

Content of the article One of his closest collaborators and friends was Montreal sound mixer Gavin Fernandes, who contributed to most of Valles’s projects. They started together in the business and have remained close over the years. At first I thought his death was just some sort of weird internet hoax, Fernandes told The Gazette on Monday. After that was confirmed, it went like a hot knife through butter. It’s so surreal. It’s been a horrible 24 hours since we found out. Fernandes was eagerly awaiting Valles’ next project, a biopic on John Lennon and Yoko Ono. He had just handed in the script for John and Yoko, and he was going to start filming it in February, Fernandes said. We celebrated this with our small Montreal group of five crew members in November. My son and I had dinner before Christmas with Jean-Marc in December. We talked last week and sent each other typical guy nonsense like we used to all the time.

Content of the article It was such a shock. Now is never a good time for something like this. But at least he was in a good position back then. When we finished Sharp Objects he was as exhausted as he had ever been. He had directed three major HBO series (Sharp Objects and the two seasons of Big Little Lies), just after the feature film Demolition, all in five years. Besides, he had all kinds of other projects in the works. He was so passionate about everything he did. He was a real artist. Valle never held back. He was tireless behind the camera and expected the same from others. He always told us at the start of a project that we would get out of our comfort zone. I remember one day I said to him: Dude, we were so far out of our comfort zone that I don’t think we could find our way back, Fernandes joked.

Content of the article He always pushed us, but it was always the right thing for the project. He had a vision. He was such a great storyteller. All the actors he worked with said their process with Jean-Marc was transformative. It was this chess player who always thought 20 moves ahead. He was on another level. On a personal level, Valle has exceptionally supported Fernandess’ late wife, Teresa Dellar, the guiding force and co-founder of the West Island Palliative Care Residence (now called the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence) . Valle attended three fundraising galas for the residency, contributed numerous items for her auctions, purchased entire gala tables for friends and family, and made substantial financial donations to get started.

Jean-Marc was so generous. After Teresa showed him around the residence, he was completely, 100% locked up. He never refused her anything. A year while working in Los Angeles, I offered to do a video for the gala, but he told me he made a commitment and was coming. He came back just a few days because he had engaged with Teresa. It was just obvious to him. This is how he was with all of us, always giving and sharing his success with us. You can't bring that kind of emotion to the screen without being so sensitive. I can't say enough about him. He was such a special man. [email protected] twitter.com/billbrownstein

