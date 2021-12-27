Final 2021 box office numbers bring good news and bad for Hollywood





2020 has been a discouraging year overall, as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the world and affected every industry in different ways. Hollywood was no exception because the cinemas remained closed for much of the year and many major releases went straight to VOD and streaming. But in 2021, we went back to the cinema, especially for event films like Spider-Man: No Path Home, No time to die and F9: The rapid saga. As the year draws to a close, the box office numbers add up and there is a mix of good news and bad news. The good news Let’s start with what we can celebrate about the past year at the box office. With just a few days in the year, it looks like the final domestic box office figures for 2021 will be around $ 4.4 billion, according to Variety . The biggest player of this number comes from Spider-Man: No Path Home, which hit theaters less than two weeks ago and has already become the Highest grossing film to release since the pandemic . No way home is close to half a billion nationally and crossed the billion dollars in the world . Other big winners from last year have been other superhero movies such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Venom: let there be carnage, Black Widow and Eternals, which respectively occupy the n ° 2, 3, 4 and 6 of the national charts. The non-comedic films that made up the top 10 were F9: The rapid saga, Daniel Craig’s latest release as Bond with No time to die, A Quiet Place, Part II, free guy and Ghostbusters: the afterlife. Overall, the good news here is that audiences showed up for big movies again in 2021 amid the pandemic, and a number of key movies sold tons of tickets, helping the resumption of the game. theater after a difficult year 2020. Bad news The half-empty glass element of the 2021 box office numbers that arrives is when you look at it compared to 2019. The year before COVID-19, the national total was $ 11.39 billion. The $ 4.4 billion slated for 2021 means the box office is down 61% from 2019. In other words, Hollywood was still heavily grappling with the effects of the pandemic in 2021, and a a significant number of people refrain from going to the cinema these days. because of the state of the world. What happens next That being said, we’ve come a long way and it would be unrealistic to expect numbers close to 2019. The 2020 domestic box office hit $ 2.2 billion, down 80% from 2019. compared to 2019 and a 40-year low for the industry. In addition, 2019 was a banner year for the box office, with Avengers: Endgame become the second highest grossing film of all time behind Avatar. 2021 has been a year of progress and compromise for Hollywood. The industry has juggled releasing its films in theaters only with massive streaming releases on the same day, or as with Black Widow, being available for rent at an additional cost. In the future, the studios are back to the exclusive theatrical release windows (notably Warner Bros) and there are a number of big hitters like The batman, Jurassic World: Dominion and Black panther 2 that could catalyze more progress (and bigger box office numbers) around this time next year. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend about the latest box office figures every week. And you can always consult the 2022 new movie release schedule to plan your next trip or movie streaming.

