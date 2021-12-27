The biggest entertainment stories of 2021

Bennifer reconciled, Kimye broke up, Britney spoke up, the K-drama exploded and powerful men screwed up. What a year it was!

As December draws to a close, let’s take a look back at the top entertainment stories that have made us laugh, cry and gasp.

#FreeBritney

An explosive documentary on the eventful life of one of pop music’s biggest stars introduced the world to the #FreeBritney movement and the conservatory word to the vernacular. The framing of Britney Spears, director Samantha Stark, sparked a cultural revolution designed for social media, cryptic Instagram posts from singer Womanizer, a stunning public testimony in which she accused her loved ones of abuse and the famous ending of the 13 -year of legal arrangement which placed his father as his curator.

The mania of the squid game

Netflix’s bloody dystopian thriller Squid Game’s global obsession has surpassed the streaming giant’s reported $ 900 million mark. It also sparked a significant cultural backlash in the United States, influencing what fans buy, wear, and even learn. Of course, K-pop groups are increasingly dominating the pandemic-era vibe, and Korean films have broken the language barrier and become mainstream in the United States, but the first Golden Globe-nominated drama week saw a peak of 40% people signing up to learn Korean on Duolingo, the language-learning app, while the show jumped 7,800% in sales of white Vans sneakers worn by most of his characters.

Bennifers happy ending

Bennifer, arguably the biggest celebrity supercouple name of the modern era (sorry, Brangelina!) In 2002, after the two met on the set of the movie Gigli and ended a few days before they were married in 2004. In September 2021, after months of speculation, Hollywood A-Listers took their rekindled love public on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

The story continues

(No) hammer time

Armie Hammer, the blue-eyed star and boy next door of Call Me by Your Name, started the year defending herself against allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. After a series of text messages mentioning mutilation and sexual domination allegedly written by the actor appeared in various mediums, his ex-wife called him a monster. He then announced that he was withdrawing from at least three high profile projects and checked into an anonymous Florida facility seeking treatment for drug, alcohol and sex issues. On December 13, an attorney for the 35-year-old actor confirmed he had been released and was doing very well.

Follow Kimye’s End

It has been a difficult year for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who is no longer in a relationship formerly known as Kimye. In February, reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Donda, citing irreconcilable differences. At a Thanksgiving event in Los Angeles, Kanye, now known as Ye, said he had to go home and admitted to making mistakes during his six-year marriage to Kardashian.

Chris Harrison did not have a rose

Will you accept his apologies? Longtime Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison announced in June that he was stepping down after nearly two decades of rose ceremonies and heartache. His decision comes months after comments he made in an interview sparked a massive backlash from viewers. Harrison, who has hosted the show and its spinoff since 2002, defended bachelor candidate Rachel Kirkconnell after she was criticized for photos showing her dressed in Native American clothing. He apologized late for speaking badly in a way that perpetuates racism.

Cuomo double trouble

Former CNN presenter Chris Cuomo was fired from the network on December 4, just days after he was suspended for helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment charges. Chris, one of the biggest stars of news networks until his disgrace, has also been accused of similar behavior. His dismissal came after CNN officials announced that additional information [had] come to light. Big brother Andrew resigned in August after fiercely denying any wrongdoing for weeks. The allegations of several women go back several years. On December 12, a state ethics committee ordered him to withdraw $ 5.1 million in profits from his pandemic memoir, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Tragedy hits a movie set

In October, actor Alec Baldwin was involved in a tragic incident involving a propeller pistol on a film set in New Mexico that claimed the life of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza. According to a police report, a deputy warden told Baldwin he received a cold pistol, which should have meant it could be used safely. However, an actual bullet through the pistol ended up killing Hutchins and injuring Souza. Speaking publicly about the gruesome and catastrophic event for the first time on October 30, the Emmy-winning actor denied pulling the trigger.

Tragedy strikes a music festival

Ten people have died and dozens have been injured after a crowd rushed during rapper Travis Scotts’ performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on November 5. The incident, described by one onlooker as sheer chaos, occurred on the opening night of the two-day sold-out festival at NRG Park, where a crowd estimated at around 50,000 were in attendance. The Houston-born rapper continued to perform after the chaos started. About a month after what officials described as a massively casualty incident, Scott said he was only aware of the deadly wave minutes before a press conference after the concert.