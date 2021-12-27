How Hollywood is going to enter the metaverse: Brett Weinstein, director of UTA

UTA launched a digital talent division in 2006, long before the boom in the designer economy.

Now the agency’s chief innovation officer, Brent Weinstein, is eyeing the Metaverse and Web3.

Weinstein offered his predictions on how Hollywood will capitalize on new technology in 2022.

When Brent Weinstein helped launch UTA’s digital talent division 15 years ago, YouTube was only one year old and the creator economy had yet to flourish in the $ 100 billion industry. that it is today.

But the agency, one of Hollywood’s Big Three, with clients from Kevin Hart and Timothe Chalamet to Chance the Rapper and showrunner Krista Vernoff saw the potential for the digital boom to come and was very early to recruit. online talents like Rhett & Link and Emma Chamberlain. UTA’s digital talent pool, led by partner Ali Berman, has since grown to include several hundred clients across all platforms, including reigning TikTok Queen Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie D’Amelio.

The early days of its digital talent business taught the 30-year-old agency “to recognize an opportunity to jump without waiting for someone to give us a parachute, knowing there would be a lot more questions than answers.” , Weinstein said. Initiated.

It’s a lesson he revisits as Hollywood braces for a new wave of disruption thanks to the arrival of Web3, which promises to shake up, once again, the way content is funded and distributed.

Weinstein, who was promoted to chief innovation officer in 2018, spends most of his time preparing UTA to “be ahead” of new technology. This means he’s already imagining ways to implement NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and metaverse in entertainment.

“Even the most traditional Hollywood society is not going to ignore the massive winds of change that will start to blow,” he said. “Do I expect more traditional companies to lead in this space? Probably not, but I think the smartest of them will benefit. “

In an interview with Insider, Weinstein shared his take on how the creator economy will evolve as it matures, the opportunity for Hollywood amid the blockchain craze, and why talent will benefit. by Web3.

Conversation condensed and edited for clarity.

There are many more platforms for digital talent now than when you first started working in the space. How do the creators deal with this? Should it be everywhere?

It really depends on the creator, their ambition, their audience, and how the creator thought about growing their own business. Rhett & Link have built this amazing business, Mythical Entertainment, which is established on a real scale. They have well over 100 employees, they have devoted efforts to live entertainment, filming and television, merchandising. They have a very successful premium fan community. They published books.

Mythical Entertainment is truly a next generation media company. Words like that are pretty vague, but this is a company that has really understood how YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, paid subscription communities, e-commerce, and many other things all come together to create one. really fantastic experience for their fans. It’s possible, but not all creators will take this route, and that’s okay.

What should mainstream Hollywood take away from the creator economy and its growth over the past year?

One of the big challenges that media companies have had over the years is that they have never had a direct relationship with their customer. It’s really the whole philosophy of the economics of creators, this direct link between creator and fan. It’s something Hollywood has recognized. If they can solve it, it can be a game-changer for many traditional media companies.

This year, we’ve seen a lot of announcements in the cryptocurrency and NFT space that largely looked like advertising. What do you think Hollywood will do to really embrace these new technologies next year?

People are just starting to understand Web3, the metaverse, DAOs [decentralized autonomous organizations], etc. We’re going to see lots of people dipping their toes in water, lots of ads that sizzle more than steak. But you have to start somewhere. The rate at which some organizations are growing and building truly valuable properties and institutions is going to be lightning-fast compared to any other time when we’ve seen technology creating massive changes in our business.

Look at Axie Infinity, [an NFT-based online video game]. The growth they are experiencing is enormous. It’s all based on this notion of a game to win and building a community where he begins to take advantage of many of the most interesting aspects of Web3 and the metaverse and blockchain technologies. You can imagine how valuable a property like Pokemon would be, it is an incredibly valuable property as it is on the blockchain. This is what Axie Infinity does.

What do you think traditional Hollywood businesses can do with this technology?

It could start with things like virtual real estate in the metaverse. They could end up licensing intellectual property to platforms like Axie. The way media companies have looked at experiences like Fortnite is just the tip of the iceberg.

What opportunities do you see for talent to start new businesses on the back of Web3?

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has the potential to solve many of the biggest problems plaguing certain aspects of our business. When that happens, every artist benefits. For years, live entertainment companies have been wondering how to put a gig up for sale and know that tickets are going to fall into the hands of fans instead of having them immediately picked up by resellers. Blockchain technology has the potential to permanently solve this problem. This not only benefits the performers who want to know that their fans have the opportunity to come forward and see the show, but it also benefits them financially.

The blockchain has the opportunity to radically change the notion of community of members. When you start to integrate NFT technology and blockchain technology where membership is not only what I signed up for but also an asset that I have, it gets really exciting.