Joan Didion’s mash press was found in “Where I Was From”

Can a single object contain within it the stories of an entire family and nation? If so, for Joan Didion this article may have been a potato masher.

The potato masher in question, a humble kitchen utensil whose creation dates back to the first half of the 19th century, made the difficult overland journey west in 1846-47 with its ancestors, the Cornwall. They were a faction of the Donner-Reed party who had been smart (or lucky) enough to head to Oregon instead of California once they hit Humboldt Sink, Nevada, avoiding a winter deadlock in the Sierra Nevada, not to mention one of the most infamous episodes of cannibalism in American history.

Sacred by family traditions and over a century and a half of American history, the potato masher served as a deadpan literary device for Didion in his 2003 non-fiction collection about California, where I came from. She speaks of a relative, Oliver Huston, such an ardent family historian that as recently as 1957 he alerted descendants of an opportunity no heir should miss, the presentation to the Pacific University Museum of, among other artifacts, the old potato masher which the Cornwall family brought across the plains in 1846.

I myself did not find the opportunity to visit the potato masher, Didion says dryly. But the potato masher nonetheless makes several appearances in his book, and his impending presence even finds an echo in his final paragraphs.

I was unable to determine if Didion ever laid eyes on the Crusher of Manifest Destiny. But thanks to an archivist, as well as a communications officer at University of the Pacific, a small liberal arts college in Forest Grove, Oregon, who courageously responded to my rather absurd email about a potato masher on Christmas Eve, I was able to make sure it remained in the museum’s collection along with other 19th century artifacts donated by Huston, including a purse, black cape and laptop. (Unfortunately, I couldn’t get a photo in time for this story, as the campus is closed for the holidays.)

The overland crossing is such a sacred tale in American history that it can make an object as mundane as mashed potatoes worth preserving. And it is precisely this narrative that Didion addresses in the blunt film Where I Was From, which, like many of Didion’s works, actually started out as a magazine article: The Land of Gold, a 1993 essay published in the New York Review of Books.

View of an aqueduct in the San Joaquin Valley. As Didion wrote, the colonization of California would not have been possible without massive federal investment. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Didion, who died last week at the age of 87, was a master at pulling the threads of established narratives until only a tangled heap remained. His exquisite piece Baseball initiated, also for the New York Review of Books (and one of my favorites), found it on the 1988 presidential campaign, the year of George HW Bush against Michael Dukakis. In the article, she vehemently compared the mundane reality of campaign events to the inflated conventional wisdom that the Washington press passed off as reporting. His analysis of Martha Stewart popularity in a 2000 play for The New Yorker, searched the facade of the super-housewife to reveal a brand built not on comfortable dining but on corporate dominance.

In Where I Was From, Didion methodically takes a seam ripper through the psyche of California, a state whose Anglo-modern identity is built on a courageous spirit narrative, shaped by a rigorous land journey that, as she ‘written, had hints of a moral or spiritual test. Every traveler who arrived was, by definition, reborn in the desert, she wrote, a new creature by no means the same as the man or woman or even the child who had left Independence or Saint Joseph a few months ago. previously.

In other words, a journey that could turn a potato masher into a revered historical artifact.

Yet, as Didion so coldly does, this identity of extreme self-sufficiency was built not only on individual rigor, but also on the generous subsidy of the American federal government. The construction of rail and water infrastructure in the 19th century and the economies supported by the lucrative defense industry of the 20th century were the result of intensive taxpayer investments.

This extreme California reliance on federal money, so seemingly at odds with the emphasis on unhindered individualism that constitutes the local core belief, was a pattern established from the start, he said. she noted in the book, and derived in part from the very individualism that it would seem to be lying.

Where I Was From folds back and also expands its 1993 New Yorker essay Problem in Lakewood, which examines the lives of a group of dissolute teens against the backdrop of Southern California’s plunging middle-class aspirations as the defense industry retreats from the region. These are tales that she dexterously weaves with William Faulkners The Golden Land, which, if not Faulkner’s best work, paints an edifying picture of youthful debauchery in sunny Los Angeles.

Where most writers saw a factory shut down, Didion saw an opportunity to explore the political and psychological forces that shaped the California forces that had become his downfall.

If Where I Was From has one flaw, it’s that it fails to recognize the stories that may have been crushed by the narrative saturating the culture of the Western subject with countless novels, paintings, TV shows, movies, and historical narratives.

It was in my head in 2017 when I went to see a multimedia installation by filmmaker Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Part virtual reality experience and sculptural installation, Carne y Arena explored the nature of the perilous desert journey undertaken by countless Latin American immigrants to the United States. At the time I saw the book, I had recently reread Where I Was From and I was intrigued by the idea that we live in a culture which reveres certain crossings the arrival of the pilgrims of the Mayflower. , the westward expansion while ignoring or vilifying others: the forced migrations of indigenous peoples, the crossings of the Atlantic survived by the Africans kidnapped for slavery, the fatal trips made by the Haitians in the strait of Florida, the epic treks of Mexicans and Central Americans who travel to arid Sonora in hopes of building a better life for their children.

I don’t expect a single writer to ever cover the extent of our gnarled history in one book. But Didion laid an important foundation by unraveling some of our most sacred national myths. And where his works end, others begin.

I think of the fascinating book by Luis Alberto Urreas, The devil’s highway, which was published just a year after Where I Was From and tells the story of a group of immigrants abandoned in the desert by an unscrupulous coyote. The Europeans who conquered North America rushed west, where the mainland was, writes Urrea. And Europeans settling in Mexico rushed north. Where was the open earth. Immigration, the push north, is a white phenomenon. White Europeans designed and started the El Norte mania, just as the white Europeans who inhabit the United States today lament it.

I also think of the memories of the poet Marcelo Hernandez Castillos, Children of the earth, published last year, with his painful descriptions of his parents’ wilderness trials: When they crossed the United States, they wandered alone in the desert for miles without food or water. They were still young; maybe they still loved each other, or would start loving each other soon. Each direction seemed to be north, as if it was always noon in their heads. They were moving because no matter which direction they were facing, they trusted what was in front of them more than what was behind them.

All history is a fragile architecture of inclusions and elisions. What made Didions’ work so important was that she was not afraid to dismantle this architecture. She has taken many of our culture’s most prevalent and accepted accounts and put them through demanding stress tests. In his hands, the old tribal myths of self-reliance have collapsed. What she gave us in their place was an exquisitely scholarly but brutally unyielding look at ourselves and the mashed potatoes we so often cling to.