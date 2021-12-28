Cast, insecure fans react to series finale

After five seasons, Issa Raes, the hit comedy series Insecure, aired its final episode on Sunday night.

All the characters that fans have watched navigate love, friendships, and their Los Angeles careers ended in the right place.

The series finale took viewers on an emotional journey as they saw Raes ‘character walk past his old apartment building, the Dunes, end his love triangle by choosing Jay Ellis’ character Lawrence, and heal his indestructible friendship with Yvonne Orjis’ character, Molly.

They also probably shed a few tears as they watched Molly marry Taurean (Leonard Robinson) in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.

When the final episode debuted, cast members and fans of Insecure took to social media to express their gratitude for the influential HBO show.

Showrunner and executive producer Prentice Penny explained Issa’s decision to pick Lawrence over Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) on Twitter.

We wanted to show that love is a choice and only has to be meaningful to you, Penny wrote. Everyone’s story is different.

Later he revealedI would be lying if I said I wasn’t stressed out about how the final was received. I did NOT want to run it. I was afraid of how hot he would be if he wasn’t up to it. This is the exact reason I know I needed it. So glad you all got it in the spirit it was made in.

Penny also shared that the team wrote three different versions of the final.

Rae posted a photo of her preparing to watch with Orji before the episode begins.

Here we gooooo! I have my standby boyfriend! she wrote.

After the end of the final, Rae shared a photo of her posing with Orji and Ellis in their wedding attire.

I love you all. Thanks for 5 seasons, she wrote to loyal fans of the show.

Orji joined the celebration online. She included a Rant at black women who let themselves be celebrated. She added the WeDeserve hashtag.

At the end of the episode, Orji revealed a moment behind the scenes of the shoot.

That scene in the bathroom was the last scene I shot as Molly, she said, referring to the heartfelt scene where Issa and Molly kiss. During one of the takes, @The_A_Prentice told me to get out of the script and thank @IssaRae for how she changed my life. We were crying for real FOR REAL.

Ellis was clearly happy with Issa’s final choice.

He tweetedIt was still her, with pictures of Issa spending time with Lawrence and her son. The love story that some of you loved and others loved to hate. Ellis also included the hashtag IssaLaw.

He then downloaded a series of photos of the casting. Costars. Friends. Family, he writes. There are really no words to express the last 6 years but I hope some photos can do it for me

Natasha Rothwell, who plays fan favorite Kelli, applauded Penny for her work on the last episode. DO. THIS. direct the finale. Bra-fing-vo. Rothwell tweeted with several praising hand emoji.

Fans praised Rae, who co-created Insecure with Larry Wilmore, for the series’ success following its debut as a YouTube series called The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.

Writer Évette Dionne tweeted, #InsecureHBO the end looks like the end of an era. It’s the end of the Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl era, a time when we would sit in our dorms and watch web series on our laptops, host sleepovers, give GoFundMes to keep these shows going. It’s just over now, with a crying face emoji.

Issa Rae means a lot to me, British author Bolu Babalola has begun. I am very grateful to him and #InsecureHBO for paving the way for us black TV screenwriters, goofy black girls, for showing dark-skinned black women in all their fullness and power, being sexy, being awkward, being loved, being.

Others have commented on the powerful bond between Molly and Issa.

I didn’t cry until Molly said Thank you for being you, for loving me while I was me, a Twitter user shared. I fell apart because God knows that’s all we need, for our people to love us while we are us, especially when we are not the best version of ourselves.

Another accepted, writingI’m always on top of how Molly and Issa worked throughout their friendship drama. They did not give up.

Speaking of Molly, she ran into some difficulty throughout the airing of the shows. But, in the end, her story ended on a high note.

Mollys’ character development throughout the series was the best thing, one viewer gushed.

The growth of Issas ‘character in the finale seemed to reflect Raes’ continued success since the premiere of Insecure.

A spectator complimented the shows wrote and said that Issa’s career progression has been one of the best storylines on television.

Another pointed out the relatable storytelling on Insecure. I always liked the realism of the timeline, a fan wrote. Issa nem is 33 years old and is JUST starting to understand everything. You don’t need to know what life is like at 25.

It’s safe to say the final definitely lived up to the high expectations.

It’s rare for a series finale to be the best episode on a show, especially when that show is already good, but #InsecureHBO did it, a spectator wrote before thanking Rae, Penny and all of the cast and crew.

On Monday, Penny further expressed her gratitude for viewers and their approval of the conclusion.

It included a gif of a dancing woman and noted, I wake up with people who always love the end of #InsecureHBO and acknowledging that it wasn’t some Issa type fantasy that I created in my head.

In March, Rae stopped by TODAY and explained how proud she is of the critically acclaimed series.

She remembered coming up with the idea for the show after complaining a lot about, for example, what I didn’t see on TV. And, you know, it made a character and a world to be like, if I can do it, and I know mainstream television can do it.

I’m definitely ready to let it go, she said at the time. I knew I wanted to end it after five seasons. And I feel like I’m really proud of this season that was running now. It’s so much fun and it made me appreciate the show in a different way.