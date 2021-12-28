Entertainment
Cast, insecure fans react to series finale
After five seasons, Issa Raes, the hit comedy series Insecure, aired its final episode on Sunday night.
All the characters that fans have watched navigate love, friendships, and their Los Angeles careers ended in the right place.
The series finale took viewers on an emotional journey as they saw Raes ‘character walk past his old apartment building, the Dunes, end his love triangle by choosing Jay Ellis’ character Lawrence, and heal his indestructible friendship with Yvonne Orjis’ character, Molly.
They also probably shed a few tears as they watched Molly marry Taurean (Leonard Robinson) in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.
When the final episode debuted, cast members and fans of Insecure took to social media to express their gratitude for the influential HBO show.
Showrunner and executive producer Prentice Penny explained Issa’s decision to pick Lawrence over Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) on Twitter.
We wanted to show that love is a choice and only has to be meaningful to you, Penny wrote. Everyone’s story is different.
Later he revealedI would be lying if I said I wasn’t stressed out about how the final was received. I did NOT want to run it. I was afraid of how hot he would be if he wasn’t up to it. This is the exact reason I know I needed it. So glad you all got it in the spirit it was made in.
Penny also shared that the team wrote three different versions of the final.
Rae posted a photo of her preparing to watch with Orji before the episode begins.
Here we gooooo! I have my standby boyfriend! she wrote.
After the end of the final, Rae shared a photo of her posing with Orji and Ellis in their wedding attire.
I love you all. Thanks for 5 seasons, she wrote to loyal fans of the show.
Orji joined the celebration online. She included a Rant at black women who let themselves be celebrated. She added the WeDeserve hashtag.
At the end of the episode, Orji revealed a moment behind the scenes of the shoot.
That scene in the bathroom was the last scene I shot as Molly, she said, referring to the heartfelt scene where Issa and Molly kiss. During one of the takes, @The_A_Prentice told me to get out of the script and thank @IssaRae for how she changed my life. We were crying for real FOR REAL.
Ellis was clearly happy with Issa’s final choice.
He tweetedIt was still her, with pictures of Issa spending time with Lawrence and her son. The love story that some of you loved and others loved to hate. Ellis also included the hashtag IssaLaw.
He then downloaded a series of photos of the casting. Costars. Friends. Family, he writes. There are really no words to express the last 6 years but I hope some photos can do it for me
Natasha Rothwell, who plays fan favorite Kelli, applauded Penny for her work on the last episode. DO. THIS. direct the finale. Bra-fing-vo. Rothwell tweeted with several praising hand emoji.
Fans praised Rae, who co-created Insecure with Larry Wilmore, for the series’ success following its debut as a YouTube series called The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.
Writer Évette Dionne tweeted, #InsecureHBO the end looks like the end of an era. It’s the end of the Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl era, a time when we would sit in our dorms and watch web series on our laptops, host sleepovers, give GoFundMes to keep these shows going. It’s just over now, with a crying face emoji.
Issa Rae means a lot to me, British author Bolu Babalola has begun. I am very grateful to him and #InsecureHBO for paving the way for us black TV screenwriters, goofy black girls, for showing dark-skinned black women in all their fullness and power, being sexy, being awkward, being loved, being.
Others have commented on the powerful bond between Molly and Issa.
I didn’t cry until Molly said Thank you for being you, for loving me while I was me, a Twitter user shared. I fell apart because God knows that’s all we need, for our people to love us while we are us, especially when we are not the best version of ourselves.
Another accepted, writingI’m always on top of how Molly and Issa worked throughout their friendship drama. They did not give up.
Speaking of Molly, she ran into some difficulty throughout the airing of the shows. But, in the end, her story ended on a high note.
Mollys’ character development throughout the series was the best thing, one viewer gushed.
The growth of Issas ‘character in the finale seemed to reflect Raes’ continued success since the premiere of Insecure.
A spectator complimented the shows wrote and said that Issa’s career progression has been one of the best storylines on television.
Another pointed out the relatable storytelling on Insecure. I always liked the realism of the timeline, a fan wrote. Issa nem is 33 years old and is JUST starting to understand everything. You don’t need to know what life is like at 25.
It’s safe to say the final definitely lived up to the high expectations.
It’s rare for a series finale to be the best episode on a show, especially when that show is already good, but #InsecureHBO did it, a spectator wrote before thanking Rae, Penny and all of the cast and crew.
On Monday, Penny further expressed her gratitude for viewers and their approval of the conclusion.
It included a gif of a dancing woman and noted, I wake up with people who always love the end of #InsecureHBO and acknowledging that it wasn’t some Issa type fantasy that I created in my head.
In March, Rae stopped by TODAY and explained how proud she is of the critically acclaimed series.
She remembered coming up with the idea for the show after complaining a lot about, for example, what I didn’t see on TV. And, you know, it made a character and a world to be like, if I can do it, and I know mainstream television can do it.
I’m definitely ready to let it go, she said at the time. I knew I wanted to end it after five seasons. And I feel like I’m really proud of this season that was running now. It’s so much fun and it made me appreciate the show in a different way.
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/tv/-end-era-insecure-cast-fans-react-series-finale-rcna10118
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]