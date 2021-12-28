Entertainment
Conrad Ricamora talks about UT time, acting career
Conrad Ricamora credits his time with the UTK theater program for catalyzing his acting career.
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. He’s set to star in one of Off-Broadway’s most beloved musicals, but Conrad Ricamora doesn’t forget everyone who helped him get there, including his instructors and his peers at the University of Tennessee.
Ricamora is currently rehearsing in Manhattan to play the role of Seymour Krelborn in an ongoing cover of “Little Shop of Horrors”.
Ricamora, 42, will be at the Westside Theater from mid-January to mid-May.
As he prepared for rehearsals, he spoke through Zoom to WBIR – while wearing his UT hat.
“UT’s Master of Fine Arts program in theater has been the best thing that has happened to my career,” he said. “I had worked as an actor before going to college and I was stuck, and the program allowed me to access that other level of depth and my work and the specificity of my work. “
Ricamora, who grew up primarily in Florida, received her MFA in 2012.
“UT has given so much and I love to give back in any way I can,” he said.
He already did this by giving the May 2020 opening speech at the College of Arts and Sciences at UT. Due to the time – with COVID-19 raging across the world – he virtually gave it away.
His biggest message, in the midst of the pandemic: control the things you can control and let go of the rest. That’s advice that remains relevant 19 months later – for all of us.
He looks forward to the next time he can visit campus. In the meantime, he is delighted to see Flights to New York as he becomes Seymour in “Little Shop”.
He enjoyed getting to know the character, who dates from Roger Corman’s original black-and-white horror comedy from 1960.
“I like to think of him as going from someone pitiful to powerful, through this relationship with this strange carnivorous plant,” Ricamora said.
Many may have seen it on television before. He spent six years playing the role of Oliver Hampton in ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder”.
This gave him the chance to work with award-winning actress Viola Davis, whom he considers to be one of the best actors of all time.
“Working with her every day and seeing how present she is every moment and how real she is every moment has encouraged me to let go of some of the artifice and fully show myself each day. and to be courageous in my choices, ”he said. recalled.
It’s great to work in front of the camera, but for Ricamora it remains a great thrill to perform in front of a live audience. With multiple performances over the course of the week, you always have the flexibility to go back and refine your role and performance, he said.
In addition, you are interacting with human beings in the moment.
“With theater, I like that aspect of being able to have another chance every day,” he said.
Ricamora remains interested in television, however. He said he and two friends sold a performing arts plot to Hulu in early 2021. It is about their experiences as gay Asian men in New York City.
They created everything themselves. The script is expected in February, and it will still have to be cleared for production.
“We have some really exciting people hooking up to it,” he said, stopping to admit that he was not yet allowed to say who they were.
He said he had also completed a movie to be released on Hulu next year called “Fire Island” which features Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho. This is a romantic comedy about two friends who go on vacation for a week to Fire Island.
“So watch that out. And yes, come check out ‘Little Shop’ and say hello,” Ricamora said.
