





Governor Tom Wolf today announced his intention to appoint Leigh M. Chapman as Acting Commonwealth Secretary. Chapman will replace Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid, who will be raised to serve in the administration as the Governor’s Special Advisor. Acting Secretary Degraffenreid has served with distinction over the past year, running two smooth elections and leading the modernization of key IT infrastructure. I congratulate her on her continued leadership during a difficult time in election administration, and look forward to working closely with her in her new role, Governor Wolf said. As we enter a new year and a new electoral cycle, I am confident that Leigh M. Chapman will continue the ministry’s efforts to lead Pennsylvania through a smooth electoral process and ensure that Pennsylvania voters continue to live on. free and fair elections, among many responsibilities. Chapman is currently the Executive Director of Deliver My Vote, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization focused on research and education on postal voting. Previously, she held senior positions at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and several other nonprofit election reform and advocacy organizations. From 2015 to 2017, Chapman was Director of Policy at the State Department, advancing key agenda items, including the implementation of electronic voter registration. She graduated from Howard University School of Law and the University of Virginia with a BA in American Studies and History. I am honored and delighted to return to the State Department to serve as Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, said Chapman. Throughout my career, I have worked to protect the right to vote and improve access to the ballot box. I look forward to continuing this work in my new role and building on the hugely successful electoral reforms in Pennsylvania over the past several years. ” Chapman will assume the duties of Acting Secretary effective Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-names-leigh-m-chapman-new-acting-secretary-of-the-commonwealth/

