The evolution of the representation of Kashmir in Bollywood

Kashmir has been a part of Bollywood movies since time immemorial. There is no doubt that it is one of the most beautiful places in the country, and filmmakers have been dealing with it since the early days of Indian cinema. However, there has been a major change in the way the Himalayan valleys have been portrayed on film. It all started after the Kashmir uprising of 1989.

During the first three or four decades after India’s independence, Kashmir was the perfect romantic location for any movie. Whether it was a romantic song, a honeymoon sequence, or a boy and girl love story, Kashmir was one of the most favorite places for filmmakers. So much so that films like “Kashmir Ki Kali” and “Jab Jab Phool Khile” have even taken place entirely in Kashmir. Actors from Shammi Kapoor to Shashi Kapoor to Joy Mukherjee in Bishwajit have all been seen romanticizing beautiful heroines in these Kashmir valleys.

The majority of these films have focused on the romantic, serene and evasive nature of Kashmir. Key scenes featured lush green hills and lush meadows, gently flowing streams, snow-capped mountains, and nature in all its glory. It was a land of escape, removed from conflict and strangely kept depoliticized in the movies. Kashmiri figures were also portrayed in a generalized and non-religious way, such as houseboat owners, generic tribal figures or simply local residents swallowed up by their beautiful surroundings, and many more such figures.

The location was so in demand that at a time there were at least six-seven shoots in Kashmir. The number increased even more during the winters when all the localities were covered with snow. There was a familiar saying from that time that the whole film industry chilled out together in Kashmir during the winters.

Despite the Indo-Pakistani wars of 1965 and 1971, there was virtually no hatred or separatist behavior until the early 1990s. Things slowly started to change in Kashmir after the 1989 uprising.

Films began to move away from romantic Kashmiri sentiments and turned more to serious state politics. As the backdrop, Kashmir suddenly became the main plot of the story. The gentle and happy attitude of the people of Kashmir has given way to characters presented as potential terrorists. Soon romance and love gave way to weapons and danger. Plans of tribal women grazing sheep in the valley were quickly replaced by heavily armed forces. It seemed like all the snow-capped mountains had suddenly started to spill blood.

Films like “Roja” and “Dil Se” have pushed the boundaries to present this story. ‘Border’ and ‘LoC: Kargil’ continued to show actual wars. ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘Fanaa’, ‘Fiza’ shed light on the story of deprived and aggrieved Kashmiri youth. Many of these films were seen by the public, while many of them also became dead turkeys at the box office.

While by the end of the 2000s, this momentum towards Kashmir-based films had waned somewhat. But once again, he has come back to the fore with “Haider”, “Fitoor”, “Raazi”, “Shikaara”, “Hamid” and “Shershah”, in recent years.

Also, with the advent of OTT platforms, there are a lot of shows happening every other day, and they all try to sell some or other aspects of this perception of Kashmir to the public.

It’s not that we haven’t had anything romantic in Kashmir, but it has been very rare. ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘The Notebook’ tried to revive the centuries-old romance of Kashmir. With more and more new-age filmmakers moving away from big cities and heading to rural towns to film their projects, it shouldn’t be long before we start to see romance returning to this “heaven on earth” again.