Tokyo Revengers replaces comedian amid cheating scandal





Voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki leaves yet another animated series as Tokyo Revengers announces that Draken will be recast.

Draken’s character will sound different the next time he appears in the Tokyo Avengers lively. The producers of the series announced via their official site that they decided to recast the role of Ken “Draken” Ryuguji. The character was originally played by voice actor and vocalist Tatsuhisa Suzuki, but the show’s production committee and Suzuki’s art agency have decided that the actor will no longer be part of the series’ cast because the actor decided to take an extended break from all public activities. A replacement has yet to be named, but Draken will be voiced by a new actor from the next Christmas Showdown arc in the series.

RELATED: Tokyo Revengers: What To Expect From The New Christmas Showdown Arc Suzuki’s hiatus was announced after the public disclosure of an alleged extramarital affair between the actor and a 20-year-old fan. Suzuki is married to pop star LiSA, who has performed on numerous anime soundtracks and is best known for singing. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibathe original theme song from “Gurenge”. Following the scandal, Suzuki and LiSA announced a halt to public activities, although LiSA has since resumed its performance. Suzuki has left a number of animated series he was cast in, including The Demon King’s Misfit Academy,the Pokemon anime and the second season of Netflix Ultraman series. Suzuki remained on the cast of To free! Iwatobi Swimming Club, and will continue to reprise the role of Makoto for the final two films in this series. His band, OLDCODEX, who performed several of the series’ theme songs, also recently announced that they will be breaking up after the release of the finale. To free! movie.

Tokyo Avengers tells the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, a burnout in his twenties who has a second chance to right his mistakes and save the life of his childhood sweetheart, Hinata Tachibana, when he wakes up one day only to find out that he was taken back in time 12 years and is now in his teenage body. Using his knowledge of future events, he infiltrates the Tokyo Manji gang, led by the charismatic Majiro “Mikey” Sano and his second, the loyal but logical Draken. The animated series is based on the manga by Ken Wakui and is available digitally from Kodansha. The series will be released in print by Seven Seas Entertainment in May 2022. The first season of theTokyo Avengersthe anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

