Body camera video leading to teenage girl, suspect’s death released

The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera footage of the accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old girl days before Christmas on Monday.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shopping with her mother at Burlington in North Hollywood Thursday afternoon when she was fatally shot by a stray bullet as police shot assault suspect Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24, from Los Angeles. The young girl was in a dressing room at the time of the shooting.

In the video released Monday, the suspect can be seen grabbing and hitting several people while surveying a store, including dragging a person behind a counter. In camera footage of the police body, an officer is seen leading the group, with a rifle. The officer walks up an alley near the locker room, with one of the victims bleeding on the floor. The suspect is seen across the aisle. The officer then fires three shots.

One of those blows hit Peralta in the chest. On Monday, the coroner’s office confirmed she died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The family released images of the 14-year-old on Monday.

“When I first heard the news, it took my breath away. Realizing that the innocent life of a 14 year old girl who had such a promising life had to be taken … is simply tragic, “said LAPD chief Michel Moore. FOX 11 in an exclusive interview on Friday.

Shooting in Burlington

On December 23, police responded to the department store located in the 12100 block of Victory Blvd. around 11:45 am after receiving calls of an ongoing lethal weapon assault. Stacey Spell, of the Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations, said Thursday that while officers were on their way to the store, they received additional calls of gunfire.

As officers searched for the assault suspect, they found a female victim with various injuries who was bleeding. They encountered the suspect a short distance away and at one point opened fire on the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Receive your best stories daily! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter. And receive news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

According to the LAPD, the 14-year-old girl was found dead from a gunshot wound in the store’s dressing room. Authorities said the locker room was directly behind the suspect and a bullet entered the locker room wall, hitting the girl.

“As a preliminary matter, we believe this round was an officer round,” Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Dominic Choi said at a press conference Thursday.

Unanswered questions

The case leaves many unanswered questions, such as why just two days before Christmas, in a crowded department store, did the police have to open fire?

FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna asked Chef Moore this same question last week.

“We will do everything in our power to gather so much information, to assemble the interview testimonies of all those involved in this tragic event in order to understand what the actions of the suspect have been inside the store before. his arrival, as well as his actions. this led to the moment when an officer used his gun and fired, resulting in the death of this suspect, this individual and, unfortunately, he is an unintentional victim ” Moore told FOX 11. “Our efforts are not to pass judgment without all the facts, without information that allows us to understand the circumstances.”

Moore continued, “And then look at our training, look at our policies, our expectations of our people and do it with all the known information and the assessment as to the act, judgment, officer, actions, l ‘officer and others took it. And just trying to figure out how it all went. I want to ask the audience for help [with] their patience. We don’t want to rush to pass judgment, to make a blanket statement – in any way – that isn’t supported by facts and circumstances. “

Independent investigation

The California attorney general’s office will investigate the shooting involving an officer and examine the case independently.

Chief Moore said in a statement: “My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances which led to this tragedy and to provide the family and the public with as much information as possible.”

The California Department of Justice is also investigating the shooting.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be referred to the Special Prosecutions Section of the California Department of Justice within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

Tune into FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest news from Southern California.