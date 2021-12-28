Explore the art created by Asian Americans during a year of anti-Asian hate

In mid-November, the nonprofit Asian American Federation released 10 travel posters designed to subvert an issue that can instantly penetrate the skin of anyone of Asian descent in the United States: Where are you from? you really?

At first glance, the impressions conceptualized by the advertising agency Droga5 look like futuristic, cubist renderings of familiar cityscapes in cities like New York, Seattle, Houston, and San Diego. But closer inspection reveals distinct iconography honoring the lives of 10 Asian American pioneers who made their home here.

Houston attach, for example, features footage from the childhood memories of Kevin Kwan, author of Crazy Rich Asians: a rickety Asian grocery store with flickering fluorescent lights and an alternative record store he frequented with friends.

One of six posters titled I Am Really from New York City pays tribute to Suki Terada Ports, the imposing Japanese-American activist who spearheaded the first HIV / AIDS programs for Asian Americans.

Poster “I am really from New York”. Courtesy of Kezia Gabriella

City Through the Eyes of Ports includes a scene in which her mother prepared dinner for 20 Japanese American soldiers during World War II and a scene in which Ports was arrested for protesting against private development on public lands.

Kezia Gabriella, the Singapore-based illustrator who designed the Ports print, said creating art at the height of anti-Asian racism has been both sobering and empowering.

It was only recently that I spoke more about my identity as an Asian artist, said Gabriella, of Dutch, Chinese and Indonesian descent. Working on the project, she continued, taught her that my race should not be the cause of racial discrimination or stereotyping; it should just be a fact.

Over the past year, as incidents of bias and hate crimes against their communities increased, Asian American artists in New York City and beyond have produced ambitious multimedia projects that explore the fragility, burden and the joy of being Asian in America. In doing so, they also raised tens of thousands of dollars for local organizations and empowered art to turn mourning into a rallying cry.

“Invisible No More”. Courtesy of Cindy Trinh

In late spring, photographer Andrew Kung and product designer Kathleen Namgung gave up Perpetual stranger, a series of photos that dressed Asian Americans in ’90s fashion campaign clothes and framed them in bucolic settings. A particularly intimate Photo shows the parents of Kungs locked in an embrace on a yellow picnic blanket.

The imagery we wanted to paint was one of celebration and belonging, Kung said, an ideal landscape of what it might look like if Asian Americans were accepted in this country.

The calm happiness that emanates from the photos may seem shocking amid the racial violence that has ravaged the Asian diaspora, but Kung and Namgung had no interest in dwelling on the grief and loss.

I don’t think trauma should be a part of anyone’s experience, said Namgung, the creative director of the project. It is just an unnecessary result of the racism that we unfortunately have to face.

After the mass shoot at three Atlanta-area spas in March, photographer Cindy Trinh and actress Christine Fang began working on a multimedia project to capture the fetishization and harassment that follows many Asian women and people. non-binary almost daily. More invisible, which was released during Asia-Pacific American Heritage Month, in May, is a portrait series highlighting the stories of 16 women and women of Asian American descent.

Poster “I am not your scapegoat”. Courtesy of Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya

This project for both of us really started out of need, Fang said. Our hearts were on fire. Our souls needed something.

Trinh and Fang asked participants to share the tense racial dynamics they experienced at work and in relationships or casual encounters. Fang reworked each interview into a short monologue that she recruited different actors to read, then layered the audio recordings over the portraits of Trinhs.

The project helped some participants reclaim parts of their culture that white people have exploited and humiliated. After a Vietnamese woman recounts being made fun of for smelling pho, Trinh shot her portrait with his head and face covered in pho noodles.

Doing these art projects is so important because it helps us realize and remind ourselves that we are not alone in the struggle, said Trinh. By coming together, we can continue to heal ourselves and fight oppression.

Last winter, as violent attacks on Asian elders began to increase, vividly painted portraits of Asians, Pacific Islanders and Blacks flanked by vibrant flowers and messages like I’m Not Your Goat. emissary appeared on the walls of New York’s busiest subway and bus stops.

Poster “I still believe in our city”. Courtesy of Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya

Amanda Phingbodhipakkiyas I still believe in our city public art series, created in partnership with the New York City Commission on Human Rights, has reminded millions of commuters of the humanity, diversity and beauty of Asian Americans at a time when many saw them as mere carriers of a deadly virus.

The city has become a sprawling campus where I can lay bare my grief and amplify our joy and truly envelop our community with love and belonging, said Phingbodhipakkiya, who is of Thai and Indonesian descent.

Some elements of the project were drawn directly from her own trauma: verbally assaulting her in the metro.

It’s important to stop people in their tracks because we live in such a noisy world, she said. Art can say in an instant what the written words would take much longer to assimilate.