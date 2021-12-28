Dr. Bu Abdullah on LinkedIn: #kumarsanu #bollywood #viral

Dr Bu Abdullah met Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi during his visit to Islamabad. Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi is the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony. Maulana Ashrafi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board, is known for speaking out against social injustice and advocating for an end to the faith-based discord in the country. #pakistan #islamabad #lahore #religion #muslimcommunity #islam #islamic #islamicqoutes #dubai #uae #trending #maulana # expo2020 #expodubai #drbuabdullah #buabdullahgroup
Dr Bu Abdullah visited the border from Wagha to Lahore. He shook hands with the security guards, applauded the Pakistani army and expressed his harmony with them. Located at a distance of 22 km from Lahore, Pakistan and 28 km from Amritsar in India, the Wagah border marks the border between the Indian and Pakistani borders, running along the Grand Trunk Road. The main attraction is the Wagah Border Ceremony or the Retreat from the Beatings Ceremony, which takes place daily. Every evening, just before sunset, soldiers from the Indian and Pakistani Army gather at this border post to participate in a 30-minute demonstration of military camaraderie and showmanship. #india #pakistan #security #military #lahore # expo2020 #expodubai #dubai #uae #drbuabdullah #buabdullahgroup
Dr Bu Abdullah met Pakistani politician Qasim Khan Suri, the current 19th Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan during his visit to Lahore. Dr Bu Abdullah also wishes to congratulate Qasim Suri on his appointment as President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan. #tehreekeinsaf #balochistan #baloch #lahore #pakistan #dubai #uae # expo2020 #expodubai #drbuabdullah #buabdullahgroup #imrankhan
Dr Bu Abdullah was specially invited to attend the conference of the Pakistan Overseas Commission in the presence of the Vice-President of the Pakistan Overseas Commission (OPC) from Punjab, Tariq Mahmood, who was held today at the Governor’s House in Lahore under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. . The conference brought together overseas Pakistanis from 80 countries, representatives of international organizations, world famous personalities and investors. The purpose of the conference was to sensitize overseas Pakistanis to the measures taken by the OPC and take into account their suggestions to better solve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad in the future. Special thanks and appreciation to CM Usman Buzdar for meeting everyone individually to address their issues and also ensured to have a meeting every month to resolve the issues of Pakistanis overseas. #overeaspakistanis #pakistan #pakistanis #imrankhan # expo2020 #expodubai #dubai #uae #shorts #reels #drbuabdullah #buabdullahgroup #lahore #leadership #future
Dr Bu Abdullah was specially invited to visit Lahore for the Pakistani Overseas Convention held at the Governor’s House with high performing personalities and prominent Pakistani overseas delegates from 80 countries to celebrate excellence by presenting them with medals and awards. Also for granting overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections and for celebrating the success of Roshan digital accounts and their role in attracting investment and remittances. #elections #investments # success # digital #pakistan #lahore #imrankhan # overseas # expo2020 #expodubai #drbuabdullah #buabdullahgroup
Dr Bu Abdullah was invited as the main guest for the grand opening of the Valencia Galleria, India’s largest domed convention center in Markaz Knowledge City, with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, the Grand Mufti of India. His Excellency Hidayath Bin Abdul Hamid, His Excellency Alaihuddin Mohd Taha, His Excellency HM Gebreel as well as many VIPs from all over the state and abroad were also present at the event. #kerala # expo2020 #expodubai #uae #dubai #uae #india #tendance #viral #muslimcommunity #islamic #islam #muslim #islamicqoutes #jamia #drbuabdullah #bubdullahgroup
Dr Bu Abdullah was honored and delighted to receive a great reception by Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, the Grand Mufti of India and the Chairman of Sheikh Zayed Peace Forum, United Arab Emirates and hundreds of students from the leading institution of Islamic education in India, Jamia Markaz, Calicut, Kerala. Jamia Markaz, Markaz Knowledge City and many other institutions which provide education, charity and culture to thousands of people are very impressive and priceless. #charity #india #uae #students #education #culture #people #kerala # expo2020 #expodubai #uae #dubai #uae #india #tendance #viral #muslimcommunity #islamic #islam #muslim #islamicqoutes #jamiagroup #drbuabdullah #bubdullahgroup
Dr Bu Abdullah will travel to Lahore on December 23, 2021 to attend the Overseas Pakistan Convention held at the Governor’s House in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sardar Usman Buzdar – Chief Minister from the Punjab, Syed Tariq Mehmood Ul Hassan – Vice Chairman of the Pakistani Punjab Overseas Commission, as well as high performing people and overseas delegates from 80 countries around the world. #imrankhan #gouvernement #overeaspakistanis #pti #lahore #pakistan # expo2020 #expodubai #drbuabdullah #buabdullahgroup #dubai #uae #pakistannews
Dr Bu Abdullah was invited as the main guest for the grand opening of the Valencia Galleria, India’s largest domed convention center in Markaz Knowledge City, with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, the Grand Mufti of India. His Excellency Hidayath Bin Abdul Hamid, His Excellency Alaihuddin Mohd Taha, His Excellency HM Gebreel as well as many VIPs from all over the state and abroad were also present at the event. #education #openingceremony # expo2020 #kerala #mufti #muslimcommunity #muslim #islam #islamic #dubai #expodubai #drbuabdullah #buabdullahgroup
