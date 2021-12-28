Spider-Man actress Marisa Tomei wanted Aunt May to have a girlfriend





Marisa Tomei is playing the third live-action Aunt May to honor the big screen, but she wanted to take the character a step further in a new direction – she wanted Aunt May to have a girlfriend. That’s not to say that Aunt May strictly likes women. After all, she was happily married to Uncle Ben until her untimely demise. Rather, it indicates a bi, interrogative, or pansexual mai – sexuality is a complex, wobbly ball of confusion. But what’s interesting is that this is something that has never been done before. Comics May moved on after Ben died, even dating Doctor Octopus and J. Jonah Jameson’s dad, while the MCU’s May chose Happy Hogan from all of them. But Tomei had his sights set on producer Amy Pascal (thanks, Color geeks), none of the above. PLAYER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Maybe It’s Time To Stop Trying To Marvel For Queer Performance “At one point, it was before the idea of ​​Happy even came up, there was a point where I felt May should be with a woman,” Tomei said. “Because Ben is gone and who should she be with, and we kind of talk about it. And so I really wanted Sony’s Amy Pascal to be my girlfriend. I was like, ‘No one has to even know Amy. I’ll just be in a scene and you’ll be there and I’ll be just like, ‘Hey’, and it’s just going to be a subtle thing. ”

via screenrant.com In the end, it didn’t work. May de Tomei broke up with Hogan on No Way Home and no further love interests were written. Maybe we’ll see an odd portrayal in other parts of Parker’s life, maybe even with Ned or MJ, or maybe with some new characters like Deborah, Gwen, and Harry – if the MCU introduces them, of cours.

Nonetheless, the MCU has slowly introduced stranger characters. The Eternals introduced Phastos, an openly LGBTQ + hero who was married with a husband and child, while Loki revealed he dated “princes and princesses.” Tomei may not have fulfilled his gay dream for Aunt May, but that doesn’t mean the door is closed to a stranger future in Spidey’s world. Next: Make Kate Bishop Gay You Cowards

