Shocking new video released on set of 14-year-old at Fatal Burlington store – NBC Los Angeles

On Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department released body camera footage of a police shooting last week that killed a 14-year-old girl after officers opened fire on a suspect in a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

“At LAPD, we wish to express our deepest condolences and deep regret for this innocent victim, Valentina Orianna Peralta,” LAPD said in the recently released video. “There are no words to describe the depth of sadness we feel for this tragic outcome.”

LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore expedited the release of the footage, saying he wanted the public to receive a full account of what happened.

Community activists eagerly awaited the footage, demanding answers as to whether the officer had followed proper protocol. The concern was echoed by others who showed up to lay flowers at a memorial outside the store.

People came from all over Los Angeles to build a memorial outside the North Hollywood Burlington store after the LAPD shooting. Two people, the teenager and the suspect, died in the shooting that took place as the store was packed with holiday shoppers.

“It’s a tough loss – right before Christmas. It’s not OK,” said employee John Garcia.

A 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles police officer at a North Hollywood clothing store has been identified by the coroner’s office. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, December 24, 2021.

On Christmas Eve, police responded to a call from a man assaulting a woman in the store, who may have been an active shooter.

Along the way, they received a second call about a shooting and people taking cover inside the store.

When they arrived, they found a severely beaten woman bleeding on the second floor.

Security video of the store published by LAPD shows the suspect acting erratically, slamming random objects with a bicycle lock, before being seen attacking a woman on the second floor. He is also seen dragging the bloodied woman after repeatedly hitting her with the bike lock.

Investigators said an officer fired three shots at a 24-year-old North Hollywood man identified by the coroner as Daniel Elena Lopez.

Police said there was no gun on the suspect.

Valentina, the 14-year-old girl, was killed when one of the officers’ bullets went through a wall to the locker room where she was with her mother trying on a dress for her quinceaera. LAPD said in the recently released video that they believe the tower jumped off the ground and went through the locker room wall.

In the extremely distressing video, immediately after the suspect was shot, screams can be heard from the locker room.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Valentina Orellana-Peralta’s family says the daughter and her mother came to Van Nuys from Santiago, Chile just a few months ago with dreams of a better life.

“They have to be honored – it’s just an unfair and unnatural way to die,” said resident Paula Kahn.

On Monday, community activists demanded answers as to whether the officer could have defused the situation without resorting to lethal force.

“We were particularly concerned about the repeated number of shots involving officers where it appears the police tend to shoot first and ask questions later,” said Jose Barrera, California director of the League of American Citizens. United States of Latin America.

The officer who fired was put on administrative leave, as is common practice in police shootings. The shooting is under investigation by the California Department of Justice.