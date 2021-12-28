Shaan Says He First Thought Why Deepika Padukone Would Suffer From Depression: Didn’t Understand Enough | Bollywood

Shaan spoke about mental health in a new interview and said he was ignorant at first. He said that when Deepika Padukone opened up about her battle with depression, he wondered what could possibly have caused it.

Deepika was diagnosed with depression in 2014 and expressed the need to de-stigmatize mental health issues. She also launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to raise awareness and provide credible resources.

On The Love Laugh Live Show hosted by Mandira Bedi, Shaan spoke about how limited his understanding of mental health was initially. Deepika has a foundation, Live Love Laugh. At that time, she was talking about mental health and clinical depression. The cynic in me, the stupid idiot in me at that time was like, this is Deepika Padukone, one of the most successful actors, she had the most supportive parents, she started there Why would she go through depression?

He added, obviously, I haven’t read enough or understood enough. When it happened much closer to my home and my wife Radhika was diagnosed with clinical depression, I took it personally until I realized it’s a chemical thing and the drugs are a vital element.

Shaan broached the subject of clinical depression in his single, Tanha Dil 2.0, which was released in October. It was a cover version of his hit song which was released in 2000.

In a statement given to PTI, Shaan said that through Tanha Dil 2.0, he wanted to raise awareness about mental health. Coincidentally, this happens 20 years after the first track. We tried to handle a sensitive topic sensitively and I hope people not only enjoy the song but also soak in the message. Mental health is a long and difficult illness to deal with, but there is always a light at the end of the tunnel, he said.