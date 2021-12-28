Actor Timothee Chalamet and designer Haider Ackermann create hoodies to help Afghan women

LONDON: We all know Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin well, but a new fairy tale has popped up across Britain this month.

Touring five cities, including London, Manchester and Birmingham, Britain’s first Muslim pantomime, Cinderaliyah, was written by Anglo-Pakistani actor and comedian Abdullah Afzal for the international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, All profits being donated to its winter campaign.

Thousands of people of different origins, ethnicities and religions have come to watch the pantomime and there is talk of extending it until January and adding more cities across the UK. Afzal, 32, told Arab News that his goal in writing the panto was to bring people together instead of pulling them apart.

a Cinderaliyah includes the basic characters of the original, with their names and traditions adapted to mimic South Asian culture. (Supplied / Penny Appeal)

Afzal, who is best known for his role on BBCs Citizen Khan, said there was some concern about the COVID-19 pandemic and the impending lockdown that could follow in January, but they were still concerned let that happen before the pantomime began its tour in December.

I think with pantomimes you have to be ready for anything and everything and I think it’s the same behind the scenes too, so whatever happens just solve it when the time comes.

Cinderaliyah understands the basic characters of the original, with their names and traditions adapted to mimic South Asian culture. The story follows a young Pakistani girl who has had to endure the constant troubles and hardships thrown at her by her stepmother and evil stepsisters.

I know Penny Appeal had done a Muslim pantomime before, and I thought I could put my own spin on things, Afzal said.



Anglo-Kashmiri actress and writer Anisa Butt, who stars in the lead, said that while the story takes place about a South Asian Muslim family, it’s not just a pantomime for South Asians and all. everyone can watch it.

Some of the jokes are pretty culture specific, but I think it’s actually pretty cool, which is why the laughs were going on and it was a lot of fun, and I think, especially in our community, we don’t. have never seen this before, said Butt, 28, who was a Disney child star in India and made her film debut in Baat Bann Gayi.

She said it had been a long time since she had made a pantomime which is a family theatrical production involving music, topical jokes and slapstick comedy and was thrilled to do a non-traditional performance that adapted the original story.

Cinderaliyah was played by Anglo-Kashmiri actress and writer Anisa Butt, and Prince Javed was played by Anglo-Pakistani singer, actor and music producer Hussnain Lahori. (Supplied / Penny Appeal)

Prince Javed, or Prince Charming as known in Cinderella, played by Anglo-Pakistani singer, actor and music producer Hussnain Lahori, has been looking for love, but can’t find anyone he wants because he’s looking for someone. one of true and pure, and he finally finds that in Cinderaliyah.

We were trying to introduce pantomime to everyone because it was part of British culture, but we were also trying to promote British culture through this pantomime to all Asians and non-Asians, Lahori said.

While they expected the show to be in high demand, they didn’t expect it to be well received by audiences on social media and with PR comments, he said. he adds.

And it’s an end for the last show of the year. Written and Performed by The Incredible @Abdullah_Azfal Would you like to see more dates? #MuslimPanto pic.twitter.com/HBUJnTN7ws pennyappeal.org (@pennyappeal) 23 December 2021

I think not a lot of people have been to a pantomime before and frankly I don’t think they expected it to be as good as it is, Lahori said.

Amna Saqlain of London is no stranger to pantomimes and traveled over 90 minutes with nine of her family to see the show. She said it had been a great experience, especially for the children, and that she enjoyed the traditional Christmas carols which they adapted.

I dated a lot of them when I was a kid, but they’ve always been linked to Christmas and not our religion, so it was kind of nice to have a lot of connotations to our religion and our culture. she declared.