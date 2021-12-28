Entertainment
Actor Timothee Chalamet and designer Haider Ackermann create hoodies to help Afghan women
LONDON: We all know Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin well, but a new fairy tale has popped up across Britain this month.
Touring five cities, including London, Manchester and Birmingham, Britain’s first Muslim pantomime, Cinderaliyah, was written by Anglo-Pakistani actor and comedian Abdullah Afzal for the international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, All profits being donated to its winter campaign.
Thousands of people of different origins, ethnicities and religions have come to watch the pantomime and there is talk of extending it until January and adding more cities across the UK. Afzal, 32, told Arab News that his goal in writing the panto was to bring people together instead of pulling them apart.
Afzal, who is best known for his role on BBCs Citizen Khan, said there was some concern about the COVID-19 pandemic and the impending lockdown that could follow in January, but they were still concerned let that happen before the pantomime began its tour in December.
I think with pantomimes you have to be ready for anything and everything and I think it’s the same behind the scenes too, so whatever happens just solve it when the time comes.
Cinderaliyah understands the basic characters of the original, with their names and traditions adapted to mimic South Asian culture. The story follows a young Pakistani girl who has had to endure the constant troubles and hardships thrown at her by her stepmother and evil stepsisters.
I know Penny Appeal had done a Muslim pantomime before, and I thought I could put my own spin on things, Afzal said.
Anglo-Kashmiri actress and writer Anisa Butt, who stars in the lead, said that while the story takes place about a South Asian Muslim family, it’s not just a pantomime for South Asians and all. everyone can watch it.
Some of the jokes are pretty culture specific, but I think it’s actually pretty cool, which is why the laughs were going on and it was a lot of fun, and I think, especially in our community, we don’t. have never seen this before, said Butt, 28, who was a Disney child star in India and made her film debut in Baat Bann Gayi.
She said it had been a long time since she had made a pantomime which is a family theatrical production involving music, topical jokes and slapstick comedy and was thrilled to do a non-traditional performance that adapted the original story.
Prince Javed, or Prince Charming as known in Cinderella, played by Anglo-Pakistani singer, actor and music producer Hussnain Lahori, has been looking for love, but can’t find anyone he wants because he’s looking for someone. one of true and pure, and he finally finds that in Cinderaliyah.
We were trying to introduce pantomime to everyone because it was part of British culture, but we were also trying to promote British culture through this pantomime to all Asians and non-Asians, Lahori said.
While they expected the show to be in high demand, they didn’t expect it to be well received by audiences on social media and with PR comments, he said. he adds.
And it’s an end for the last show of the year. Written and Performed by The Incredible @Abdullah_Azfal
Would you like to see more dates? #MuslimPanto pic.twitter.com/HBUJnTN7ws
pennyappeal.org (@pennyappeal) 23 December 2021
I think not a lot of people have been to a pantomime before and frankly I don’t think they expected it to be as good as it is, Lahori said.
Amna Saqlain of London is no stranger to pantomimes and traveled over 90 minutes with nine of her family to see the show. She said it had been a great experience, especially for the children, and that she enjoyed the traditional Christmas carols which they adapted.
I dated a lot of them when I was a kid, but they’ve always been linked to Christmas and not our religion, so it was kind of nice to have a lot of connotations to our religion and our culture. she declared.
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/1991751/lifestyle
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]