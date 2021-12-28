Bollywood film releases in 2022 | January 2022 releases in one place





2022 is the year of some exciting film releases. These films have been postponed and rescheduled due to the pandemic. The stories eagerly awaited to be told to the world. We might also see some of these highly anticipated films in theaters. Hindi Movies 2022 | January calendar Prithviraj The highly anticipated Yash Raj Films project that celebrates the real warrior Prithviraj Chauhan on screen is about to be released. The recurring drama will be released on January 21, 2022. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the Rajput warrior and the legendary Prithviraj Chauhan and the role of his sweetheart, Sanyogita, is played by Manushi Chillar. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi. Radhe Shyam This is the first film after the South Superstar Prabhas lockdown starring Pooja Hegde. The film is a period romance set in 1970s Europe. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film is a UV Creations and T-Series film and is slated for release on January 14, 2022. Gehriyaan Gehriyaan is a Dharma Production film directed by Shakun Batra and will be released on January 25, 2022. The film’s cast features outstanding actors such as Deepika Padukone, Sidhhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah. The film tells the story of relationships in the modern age and discusses control, letting go and adulthood. Suggested reading OTT Romantic Releases in 2022: Upcoming Romantic Movies to Watch Kashmir files Kashmir files is based on the Kashmir Pandits and their forced emigration from Kashmir in the 1990s. The film stars Mithun Chakraborti, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar. The film, written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, famous for The Tashkent files, released on January 26, 2022. Attack Attackis an action thriller based on a hostage-taking. The film would be based on real events. It stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022. Kareena Kapoor Khan 2022 Movies: Laal Singh ChaddhaTo TakhtMovies to Watch

