



December 27, 2021 The year 2021 is a very difficult year for many pipo around the world and Nigeria has not been exempt from the love of Covid and many disturbing cans. A lot has happened in a year and part of it says Nigerians are losing a lot of celebrities from the dia. BBC Pidgin features popular celebrities who die for the year 2021. Folake Aremu ‘Orisabunmi’ Nigeria lost Nollywood star Folake Aremu, aka Orisabunmi, died on January 5. Orisabunmi wey is from Kwara State and is popular for the priestess role she plays in movies. Ernest Asuzu Veteran Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu bin died on January 26 at the age of 37 from a collapse. Asuzu is also a popular musician for his role as a criminal and hitman in movies. The actor was in the limelight after starring for a hit Nollywood film, Another Campus Queen in the ’90s. Sadiq Daba Veteran Nigerian actor and host Sadiq Daba died on the evening of Wednesday March 3 at the age of 69. Actor Di ogbonge fought leukemia before he died. Daba bin works for the Nigeria Television Authority (Nta) and also plays the role of Bitrus for the soap opera Cock Crow at Dawn. Wia dis foto comes from, THERE IS JESUS Wetin we call say foto, Ada Jesus, real name Mmesoma Mercy Obi, dies aged 24 There is jesus Popular Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus, real name Mmesoma Mercy Obi, died on April 21 after battling a kidney problem. For an interview with BBC Igbo, Ada Jesus bin tok said she had a kidney problem. For the interview she does for February 2021, the Instagram sensation says she doesn’t reach nearly a year when she’s not battling the disease. Obama DMW One of Davido’s crew, Habeeb Uthman, aka Obama DMW, died on Tuesday, June 29. Obama’s Death Pain DMW, many famous friends like me, describe the man as a “real pesin”. Dem was born Obama DMW for Lagos and I graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Lagos State University before im porting to Canada. For DMW, I followed work as Davido’s road director before forming my own label inside DMW and calling Obama Music Worldwide. Wia dis foto comes from, His sultan His sultan The musician Sound Sultan na ogbonge died of throat cancer on Saturday July 11, I am announcing by the family. My real name singer Olanrewaju Ganiu Fasasi has passed away at the age of 44 and is buried in Muslim Cemetery in New Jersey, USA. Sound Sultan name no fit dey omis wen pipo dey mention artists wey start modern hip hop music for Nigeria. Rachel Oniga Veteran Nigerian actress Rachel Oniga bin died aged 64 on July 30 from a heart problem. For the declaration of the release of his family, they announced the death of Oniga for a hospital in Lagos. The actress is originally from Delta State and was born on May 23, 1957. She began her acting career in 1993. The Oniga family describes his death as “the conception of God” and “the function of a well-finished course of life.” Victor Olaotan The Nigerian bin loses the actor from Ogbonge on August 26 at the age of 69. Before he dies, the actor is fighting for my life after the accident I’m going to have in 2016 while driving to Lagos, Nigeria. Olaotan bin acts as the main character named Fred Ade-Williams for the popular Africa Magic Tinsel TV series. Sir Victor Uwaifo Musician Di ogbonge died on August 28 at the age of 80. Sir uwaifo na legend wey a lot of pipo respect long before i died, and im song joromi na evergreen. I am releasing a song for 1965 when I am 24 years old and the veteran musician sings many oda songs to be struck. Baba Suwe Popular Nigerian comedian Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe died aged 63 on November 22. Na im son Sola Omidina announced the death of a veteran actor on his Instagram page and also confirmed to BBC Pidgin. Baba Suwe started acting in 1971 but became popular after a movie called Omolasan. I became more popular after a feature film for Iru Esin, Wey Olaiya Igwe produced for 1997. Sam obiago Veteran actor Sam Obiago aka Daddy Sam passed away on Thursday, December 23. The chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the news of the actor’s death on Thursday. Daddy Sam functionality for Nollywood movies like; Tears of a King, Royal Appointment, Blood Brothers and oda popular films. Bruno Iwuoha The veteran Nollywood actor died on Saturday April 10 after battling diabetes. Bruno Iwuoha died at the age of 68 and many Nollywood filmmakers describe my death as shocking. Wia dis foto comes from, YOLANDA OKEREKE / INSTAGRAM Karibi fubara Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara dies on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. My family members tell me I’m at the top of social media dia. Di “God calls” actor bin dey diagnosed with cancer of the mind for 2020. For one of my Instagram posts after surgery, I say around Easter and I get the news, I say I have a large tumor / kidney cancer halfway through. And on May 3, 2021, I had a very successful operation to remove about 90% of the tumor.

