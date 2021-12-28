Entertainment
LAPD releases video of North Hollywood Burlington officer shooting that killed 14-year-old girl and assault suspect – Redlands Daily Facts
The Los Angeles Police Department released images from inside a North Hollywood Burlington clothing store showing the moment last week when an officer armed with a rifle repeatedly fired at a man wielding a bicycle lock, killing him and a 14 year old girl on the other side of the wall behind him.
“Hey, she’s bleeding! She’s bleeding, ”the officer said as he walked quickly to an aisle where he saw a woman lying on the floor on the second floor of the store around noon on December 23.
Holding the gun, he walks up to the woman and sees Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, at the other end of the aisle. He immediately points his gun at Lopez, who flinches and tries to duck down. It was then that the officers fired three times.
” Fire ! The officer yells as Lopez falls to the ground. A moment later, a woman screams in pain from another part of the store.
As other officers surround Lopez, one officer quickly realizes the screams are coming from inside the locker room directly in front of them. Then the body-worn camera images come to an end.
On the day of the shooting, LAPD officials said police found the body of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta in a stall in the locker room. Reports said Orellana-Peralta was there with her mother to buy dresses when she was shot.
Images of the officer who fired the rifle – which shows him arming himself in the parking lot, walking up the escalator to the second floor to join a group of officers already searching the store – is less than three minutes on nearly 35-minute video analysis of the LAPD shooting posted this week.
But the moments captured in this short segment will be scrutinized by investigators, department critics, and community members trying to figure out why Orellana-Peralta was killed.
LAPD is still investigating the shooting. At the end of the investigation, the Chief of Police and the Police Commission will determine whether any of the officers will be disciplined. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is also reviewing all police shootings in the county for potential criminal charges.
The officer who fired the rifle was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, an LAPD spokesperson said on Monday.
Members of the Orellan-Peralta family released a statement on Monday calling for criminal charges to be brought against the officer who killed her.
“We demand that the police body camera footage be released, that the Burlington store camera footage be released, and that manslaughter charges be brought against the officers who recklessly opened fire and shot dead an innocent 14-year-old, “the family wrote Monday before LAPD released the video.
At a GoFundMe page for a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the girl’s funeral, the family said Orellan-Peralta and his mother had just immigrated from Chile to the United States “for the sake of a better life in California.”
“The Chilean family is faced with travel costs and charges, funeral costs, potentially legal fees and other types of incidental expenses,” they wrote.
“No amount of money can bring our Valentina back or comfort her grieving mother, father and older sister, but we want her immediate family to be relieved of any financial strain that could make this grieving process even more difficult.”
WARNING: The video below is graphic and shows a violent incident.
