Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan a special message on his 56th birthday, written about his glow. See the article | Bollywood





Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan his 56th birthday on Monday with what appears to be a photo of the actor and a special message. Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina also added a “Happy Birthday” sticker. Katrina Kaif posted a black and white photo of Salman Khan. Along with the photo, she wrote: “@beingsalmankhan the happiest birthday ever for you (white heart emoji). May all the love, light and glow you have be with you forever -.” Katrina Kaif wished for Salman Khan on Instagram. Salman threw a birthday party at his farm in Panvel after recently recovering from a snake bite. The birthday party brought together several celebrities, including Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Maniesh Paul, among others. . Several videos are also surfacing on the internet in which the birthday star can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her two-year-old niece Ayat in his arms, with whom he shares his birthday. When interacting with media outside his farm, Salman said Tiger 3 would be released by December 2022 and raised the possibility that he and Shah Rukh Khan would team up on another project. The duo will be seen making long appearances in their upcoming films, Tiger 3 and Pathan. Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is the next film in the action-thriller spy franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as Agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. YRF is also backing Pathan, the actor led by Shah Rukh, who will star Salman in a long appearance. “We meet in Tiger and Pathan. Tiger 3 is slated for release by December 2022, before Pathan does. So maybe we both get together,” the actor told PTI News Agency. . Tiger 3 is led by Maneesh Sharma while Pathan is led by Siddharth Anand. Read also | Salman Khan says it’s hard to smile like this after being bitten by a snake as he poses outside the farm for his birthday Meanwhile, Katrina, who married actress Vicky Kaushal, has returned to the sets of her upcoming movie Merry Christmas. Directed by Vijay Sethupathi, the film will mark their first project. Merry Christmas, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, hits theaters on December 23, 2022. Katrina was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film hit theaters and went through 100 crore in almost a week. Besides Merry Christmas and Tiger 3, Katrina also has Jee Le Zara by Farhan Akhtar, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/katrina-kaif-wishes-salman-khan-with-special-message-on-56th-birthday-writes-about-his-brilliance-see-post-101640587423700.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos