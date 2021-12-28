Hollywood tests how many stars can make up a single movie

Billboards for “Don’t Look Up” feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence along Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California on December 16, 2021. (Mark Abramson / The New York Times)

LOS ANGELES – On Friday, Netflix premiered a big budget satire on its ‘Don’t Look Up’ platform starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Timothe Chalamet .

It certainly seemed like a must-see movie, regardless of the mixed reviews. It’s not everyday that you have such a gorgeous cast, a stellar celebrity parade.

Only now this type of distribution is common.

A star playing Spiderman? What austerity. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which opened in theaters on December 17, features three stars in the superhero’s form-fitting costumes: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Huge international box office hit “No Way Home,” which grossed $ 1.05 billion for Sony Pictures Entertainment through Sunday, also stars Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei , Willem Dafoe and Jon Favreau. According to PostTrak polls, about 43% of US opening weekend viewers cited the cast as the reason they bought tickets. 20% specifically cited Zendaya.

Guillermo del Toro’s latest art film, “Alley of Lost Souls” stars Bradley Cooper, Blanchett, Toni Collette, Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn. (Between them, they add 22 Academy Award nominations and three wins). Other recent examples of celebrity sets are “The French Chronicle”, “Red Alert”, “The Gucci House”, “The Fall Will Be Harder” and the superhero story “Eternals”, which Disney has marketed under eleven celebrity names. (Angelina Jolie! Kumail Nanjiani! Salma Hayek!)

In the coming months, Universal will release 355, a spy thriller starring five female stars, including Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz and Jessica Chastain. Disney will present a stellar new version of “Death on the Nile” and Focus Features is preparing “Downton Abbey: A New Era”, which brings together the cast of the franchise. Netflix is ​​working on “The Adam Project”, a sci-fi adventure (Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener) and “The Gray Man”, a thriller starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling , Billy Bob Thornton and Reg-Jean Page, of “Bridgerton”.

“Someday someone will decide to make a movie with two Batmans… ah, wait, it already is,” said Terry Press, one of Hollywood’s leading marketers, coldly. characteristic. He was referring to “The Flash,” a Warner Bros. superhero film. scheduled for release at the end of next year; Ben Affleck’s Batman will appear alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman.

If we take the example of individual films, the grouping of celebrities is nothing new. Grand hôtel (1932), The parade of stars (1943), The world is crazy, crazy, crazy (1963), The Twelve of the gallows (1967), Hell in the Tower (1974) and the entire Big Scam franchise , not to mention recent Marvel Avengers movies.

However, suddenly, they are everywhere.

Why?

“The stars count – they always have been and always will be – and Hollywood takes refuge in them, relies more on them, when it becomes nervous about a wandering audience,” explained Jeanine Basinger, specialist in cinema and author of Hollywood chronicles. like “The Star Machine”, which explores the old studio system. “The stars are insurance: for studio executives who want to keep their jobs, no doubt, but also for viewers: ‘Will this film be worth my time and my money?’ “

To describe Hollywood audiences as “wandering” is an understatement. “Missing” might be a more appropriate term.

The pandemic appears to have accelerated a worrying drop in the box office for long-running dramas, musicals, and comedies, with the exception of the colossal fantasy franchises and the occasional horror film. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $ 260 million in the United States and Canada during its opening weekend. Total ticket sales in the two countries totaled $ 283 million, according to Comscore. This means that “No Way Home” took 92 percent of the market. “The Alley of Lost Souls,” which premiered the same weekend, screened in virtually empty theaters. He raised $ 2.7 million.

The vast majority of buyers of “No Way Home” opening weekend tickets were under 34, according to Sony.

Between Friday and Sunday, spider-men remained the main attraction in the country, grossing nearly $ 81.5 million. The animated film Sing 2 (Universal-Illumination) came in second with $ 23.8 million in ticket sales. Warner Bros. failed to generate much interest in The Matrix Resurrections, which grossed $ 12 million for third place; It could also be seen on HBO Max.

Disney’s “The King’s Man,” the third film in Matthew Vaughn’s action-comedy series, grossed $ 6.4 million, a result which a box office analyst described as a “collapse” of franchise. (American Underdog, a religion-related sports drama from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, raised $ 6.2 million on Saturday and Sunday alone).

Basinger, who founded the Department of Film Studies at Wesleyan University, noted that the individual power of the stars had waned. Studios have become obsessed with intellectual property – franchises and pre-existing characters. As a result, there was less need to create new stars and keep old ones on a pedestal; Iron Man, Dominic Toretto, Wonder Woman and Baby Yoda are now the stars.

“In the old days, movie stars were the brands,” he explained. They reached the whole audience, not just a fragment. To all. But it’s over now. Now it is a question of reaching the niches. “

In other words, few stars remain profitable on their own, forcing Hollywood to make deals with an almost absurd number of celebrities. Awnings should be flooded.

And let’s not forget Hollywood’s favorite game: Follow the Leader. “Avengers: Endgame,” which reunited its cast with Robert Downey Jr, Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen and a dozen other high-profile celebrities, became the one of the highest grossing films of all time in 2019. On a whole new scale, a 2017 remake of Murder on the Orient Express starring all the stars also won the box office.

“It’s all the rage right now,” said Tim Palen, producer and former studio marketing director, of what he called a “group” approach to casting. “This is nothing new, but it is certainly symptomatic of the battle for attention that is being waged.”

