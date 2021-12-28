Seeta Aur actor Geeta Mushtaq Merchant has died aged 67





Very sad news has just arrived that veteran actor and comedian Mushtaq Merchant, who is known to be one of the most talented and hardworking actors of his time, has passed away at the age of 67. The veteran actor has played leading roles in films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Saagar and many other films. Mushtaq Merchant has breathed its last at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai. According to some reports, it is because the actor has long struggled with diabetes. Revealing some details about the actor’s death, Hanif Zaveri, a close friend of Mushtaq Merchant, told ABP News: The cause of Mushtaq’s death was his high blood pressure and diabetes. He had suffered from diabetes for 10 to 12 years. Due to the deterioration of his health, he was admitted to the hospital in the morning. He died a few hours later. The news of Merchant’s death is undoubtedly a huge loss for Bollywood and also for its fans. Mushtaq started his Bollywood adventure with his first film Jawaani Diwani. It is said that the actor turned Sufi had been passionate about acting since his school years, as he used to see it in a drama called Hajamat. The actor went on to achieve success for various films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Saagar, Jaanbaz, Pyaar Ka Saaya, Swarg, among others. It has also been claimed that the actor was supposed to make an appearance in the famous film Sholay starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. However, his role in the film could not be shown on the big screen as they cut him from the final cut due to the length of the film. Mushtaq quit his acting career in Bollywood 16 years ago. After ending his acting career, he became a Sufi and focused more on religious activities. We hope he is in a better place and we wish his soul to rest in immense peace. For more such updates stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read: Nora Fatehi reacts to allegations of Shakira’s copy of Meri Rani dancing: she’s not the only one with curly afro hair Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

