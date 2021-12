Valentina Orellana-Peralta: Los Angeles Police Release Videos of Fatal North Hollywood Burlington Shooting

Surveillance video shows 24-year-old suspect Daniel Elena-Lopez entering the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood with his bike and wearing a tank top and shorts. He goes up the escalator with his bike.

Moments later, he walks back to the escalators dressed in a multi-colored jacket and long pants before throwing his bike lock at customers. We see him attacking several clients.

Several body camera videos released by police show a woman on the ground covered in blood as officers arrive and attempt to locate the suspect, who a police statement said on Friday was a short distance away.

An officer can be heard on body camera footage firing three bullets at the suspect, who then falls to the ground.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was in a dressing room with her mother when a bullet aimed at the suspect went through the wall, fatally striking the teenager. Valentina was killed from a gunshot wound to the chest, coroner records show The police department also released three 911 calls and radio transmissions from the shooting. Police were called to the scene following numerous reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and a possible shooting in the store. A call comes from a store employee who tells the operator that there is a “hostile customer in my store attacking customers” and “breaking things”. While on the phone with the operator, she is also heard repeatedly yelling at people to evacuate the store. She explains to the operator that the suspect is using a bicycle lock to attack people. Police Captain Stacy Spell explains in the video that the shooting is still in the early stages of investigation. The incident will also be reviewed by officials from the California Department of Justice, the attorney general’s office and the inspector general’s office, according to Spell. The suspect died on the spot. A steel or metal cable lock was found near his body, officials said. No firearms were recovered from the scene. The assault victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and arm. Police do not believe the woman knew the suspect. An LAPD official familiar with the investigation told CNN’s Paul Vercammen that he was “aware of reports that a witness said the girl was trying on a quinceaera dress with her mother. We look at this in as part of our investigation “. The officer who fired the fatal shots is on “paid administrative leave, in accordance with department protocols for the shooting of officers involved, for at least two weeks,” the official told CNN. Valentina’s parents are due to hold a press conference on Tuesday to demand transparency from the police, while their lawyers are expected to discuss developments in the case.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Eric Levenson, Steve Almasy and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/27/us/lapd-teen-killed-dressing-room-valentina-orellana-peralta/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos