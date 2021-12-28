Which Bollywood actor raped his maid?





In a surprising turning point in the spectacular rape case involving Bollywood star Shiney Ahuja, his maid retracted his claims that he raped her at his home here last year, saying the event had failed. never happened. On September 3, the 20-year-old appeared in court, claiming that she had never been raped by Shiney and that she had filed a complaint against him at the request of the lady who arranged for him to be raped. ‘she works as a maid at Ahuja’s. residence. The girl filed a police report in June last year, stating that she was raped by the actor at his home. Shiney was arrested on June 14 and released three months later after posting bail. “On September 3, the victim recognized Shiney in court and said she was working as a domestic helper at her home. “However, when asked about the event, she claimed that it had never happened and that she had never been raped,” said Attorney General Kashinath Dighe. The court found her hostile as a result. He said she could face perjury charges if the court deemed it appropriate. Further evidence will be presented by the prosecution, including testimony from 12 other witnesses, forensic reports, as well as other documented evidence. The next court date has been set for September 15. Bollywood Shiney has been charged with rape and unlawful detention of the woman in a 109-page indictment. If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. In her police report, the victim said she and the 37-year-old star were alone in the residence when Shiney allegedly raped her on June 14 last year. Shiney allegedly kept the cleaning lady in her room for hours before allowing her to leave, according to the maid. Shiney Ahuja’s maid was taken to Oshiwara Police Station at 4.30 a.m. after undergoing medical examinations at Nagpada Police Hospital. Surprisingly, she was not accompanied by any female police officer. The actor has been charged with rape (376), criminal intimidation (506) as well as unlawful imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (342). Authorities said the 18-year-old maid had already been working alongside Ahuja again for a month and a half. “At around 7 pm, she went to the Oshiwara police station and informed them that Ahuja had raped her,” said Amitabh Gupta, deputy police commissioner. The complainant told police that she may have come to Ahuja’s apartment to do domestic work. The actor’s wife was nowhere to be found. Inside the FIR, the victim reportedly said: “He took me to his room, gagged me and raped me. On Sunday, between 3 and 5 p.m., the event occurred. Read also: Which Bollywood actor is the brand ambassador for Reliance Jio?

