“He was much loved by the Broadway community”





Harvey evans Walter McBride / Getty Harvey Evans, an acclaimed actor, singer and dancer widely known for his catchy roles in major Broadway productions, died on Christmas Eve. He was 80 years old. According to Associated press, the death was announced by Broadway actor Lawrence Leritz who was a friend of Evans. Leritz said he died at Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey. “He was very loved by the Broadway community. Very kind, enveloping, funny and always had a smile on his face. I can’t remember not being hugged by this loving man,” Leritz said according to the AP. Some of the most iconic Broadway productions he has starred in include Anyone can whistle, West Side Story, Follies, Hello Dolly! and Gypsy. RELATED: Death at 101 of the prolific painter Wayne Thiebaud: “He was a brilliant artist” Harvey evans Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times via Getty RELATED: Popular sports artist LeRoy Neiman dies at 91 After his death, tributes started pouring in for the beloved actor on Twitter. “Really difficult to express what Harvey Evans meant to me,” Tony Yazbeck-nominated actor, singer and dancer said on Twitter. “He was cuteness embodied. So funny and encouraging. He came to every show I’ve ever done and inspired me to keep going! A real triple threat [whose] heart was as big as his incredible career. “ Popular dancer, singer and actor Bebe Neuwirth also remembered the star with a heartfelt message. “RIP Harvey Evans. One of the nicest, most charming, adorable gentlemen I have ever had the blessing to know,” Neuwirth wrote on Twitter. Novelist and playwright Paul Rudnick also reflected on Evans’ legacy with a series of photos from his career and praised him as a “Broadway legend.” Broadway legend RIP Harvey Evans. He appeared in original productions of West Side Story, Gypsy, Hello Dolly, Anyone Can Whistle and many more. Here he is in Follies and On Screen with Amy Adams in Enchanted A great singer, dancer and human being: that’s why we love musicals, ”he wrote. The story continues Evans was originally born as Harvey Hohnecker and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, where his dreams of acting in Broadway productions began. “I spent my whole childhood waiting until I graduated from high school so I could go to New York and watch a Broadway show,” he once said, according to the AP.

