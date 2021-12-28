Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon remember – The Hollywood Reporter
The stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big little lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died suddenly at the age of 58 this weekend.
Frequent Valley collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he led in Savage and Big little lies, remembered the late director on Instagram.
Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram Stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday.
“I will always remember you at sunset. Chase the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a Monterey beach. Make sure we’ve all caught some magic in this life, ”Witherspoon wrote alongside a series of photos of Vallée with her cast members, at work and accepting an Emmy. “I love you, Jean-Marc. Until we meet again.
Dern remembered him as “one of our greatest and purest artists and dreamers” and a “beloved friend”.
“Our hearts are broken,” she added.
Cheryl Strayed, who wrote the memoir on which Savage was based, posted what appeared to be the same photo Dern shared, just with her to Vallée’s right. She wrote in part: “He was a touching artist, an extraordinary filmmaker, a wonderful father to his two wonderful sons and a precious friend to me and to so many people. “Now we are forever,” we said to each other as we came to the end of the intense time in which we made Wild and became like family. And it was true. He will be in my heart forever. “
In a report, Big little lies Star Nicole Kidman said: “It’s hard to imagine the departure of someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc. I’m broken. He was at the center of my creative universe and I cannot stress enough how important he was to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding work experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love have been an inspiring force that I will carry with me. I will always cherish those nights of filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur… it doesn’t get any better than that. I am eternally grateful for the time spent with this amazing human. Forever Jean Marc.
She then posted the same statement on Instagram with a series of photos of herself with Vallée.
Shailene woodley and Iain Armitage, who worked with Vallée on Big little lies, also remembered the director on Instagram.
Woodley posted a series of photos of Vallée from behind her Instagram Stories, claiming she was “in total and utter shock”.
“I guess I know you’ll make a great adventure out of this… one for the books,” she continued. “One that I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes.” That doesn’t make sense, man. That does not make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing and saying it was just a satirical short you made. That it’s not real.
An article on the Verified Instagram account for Armitage remembered “Monsieur Jean-Marc” as a “good man” and someone who was “adored”.
“He was Iain’s first director and he set the bar high,” said the caption of a photo of Vallée watching Armitage play on the playing field. “He immediately commanded respect, but he supported him. with kindness.”
Dallas Buyers Club Stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, who both won Oscars for their roles in the film, also praised Vallée.
“With a hand and a gentle heart, Jean-Marc was a real receiver – he didn’t romanticize life so much he saw romantic life – from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were all over her eye, “McConaughey wrote.
Leto called Vallée “a cinematic force and a true artist who changed my life.”
Jennifer Garner, who also starred in Dallas Buyers Club, posted a photo of her with Vallée in her Instagram stories, writing: “What an unimaginable loss.”
The Toronto International Film Festival, and its director Cameron Bailey, also celebrated the Canadian filmmaker as the only director to open and close the festival, which he did with Demolition and Young Victoria, respectively.
See what else Hollywood has to say about Vallée below.
– Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) December 27, 2021
We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of famous Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Valle. Valle was an empathetic and generous visionary of television and film. His work has inspired the way we tell stories in Canada and around the world. Our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hR5HJ3htuM
– Telefilm Canada (@Telefilm_Canada) December 27, 2021
Jean-Marc Valle was a brilliant and fiercely devoted filmmaker who invested himself fully alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his death and extend our condolences to his sons, Alex and mile, and his extended family. pic.twitter.com/ihpW6mKPzO
– HBO Max (@hbomax) December 27, 2021
Jean-Marc Valles’ passion for film and storytelling was unmatched, as was his talent. Through his work and his art, he has left his mark in Quebec, Canada and the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans as they mourn his sudden passing.
– Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 27, 2021
Jean-Marc Valle was an incredible talent and a valuable collaborator for @blumhouse on sharp objects. His family and friends are on our minds today.
– Jason Blum (@jason_blum) December 27, 2021
It is with sadness that we learn of the death of our friend Jean-Marc Valle. He left an indelible mark on the entire Sharp Objects team, and we are all grateful for the opportunity we had to work with him. TEAR.
– Blumhouse (@blumhouse) December 27, 2021
I can not believe it. Jean-Marc Valle was a prodigious talent and the only filmmaker to have both opened (DEMOLITION) and closed (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire. https://t.co/MCrHQJQJvGg
– Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 27, 2021
In memory of the famous Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Valle, the only director to have both opened (DEMOLITION) and closed (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/hWZvAZtCqP
– TIFF (@TIFF_NET) December 27, 2021
Oh my God. It is so horrible. Absolutely loved his job. TEAR #Jeanmarkvalle – https://t.co/1oErp66cc4
– Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2021
My god, this is incredibly sad. What a huge loss. He was an incredibly talented filmmaker. Send lots of love and condolences to his family. #RIPJeanMarc https://t.co/a511cPKLz6
-Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 27, 2021
I loved being and working with Jean-Marc Valle. She was such a wonderful person, full of life, vigor and passion, that he channeled directly into his work. An important and unique filmmaker. Just a deep loss. All my love to his sons and his family.
– Adam Scott (@mradamscott) December 27, 2021
Sad and shocking again this morning. Jean-Marc Valle is deceased; The director of the Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies & Sharp Objects was 58 years old. He was an amazing director who produced quality TV shows and movies and always brought out the truth in his actors. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/4H17HnxukS
– Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2021
Still in shock at the news of the death of Jean-Marc Valle. What you might not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent out great mixtapes, all the while being a creative genius. Rest in peace. https://t.co/bArUdskM0i
– Bumble Ward (@BumbleWard) December 27, 2021
