LAPD Body-Cam Footage Shows Filming of a Department Store

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA As the community mourns the death of a 14-year-old girl shot dead by a stray police bullet while shopping for her quinceanera dress at a North Hollywood Burlington coat factory, the Police Department Los Angeles released footage of the incident on Monday.

Community activists have called for criminal charges against the anonymous officer, who has been placed on administrative leave following the shooting at a store that claimed the lives of Valentina Orellana-Peralta and assault suspect Daniel Elena Lopez, 24 years old. Police say an unarmed Elena Lopez was attacking a woman inside the store when the officer opened fire, killing him and sending a stray bullet into a lodge occupied by Valentina. The shooting began a week in which LA agents killed four people. So far in 2021, Los Angeles police have shot dead 37 people, killing 17. Authorities released body camera footage and other details of a shooting, including audio of the 9-1-1 call summoning officers to the store on one of the busiest shopping days. responsible for the year.

Police were called to the Burlington store at 12121 Victory Blvd., near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call to 911 from a person who said they heard gunshots and said they were fought inside the store, according to the LAPD. Police said the officers who responded found a suspect assaulting a woman inside the store, prompting at least one officer to open fire. Witnesses in North Hollywood said Thursday KCBS-TV that the man started acting erratically, threatening to throw items from the upper floor, and he attacked a woman with a bike lock shortly before noon as the store was packed with holiday shoppers.

In the video, he can be seen assaulting at least three women and removing his pants. “[The suspect] took the escalator to the second floor, ”said LAPD captain Stacy Spell. “He put his bike down in an alley and walked around the store putting on clothes. “

Spell said a store worker approached Lopez about his bike and left the scene. Lopez then allegedly smashed a computer screen and a glass railing with a bicycle lock before descending the escalator and meeting a woman. Lopez allegedly attempted to steal the woman’s bag and hit her with the bicycle lock when she resisted. The woman fled and has not been identified.

Lopez waited at the bottom of the escalator as another woman came down, and he allegedly tried to grab her, but she was able to free herself and also fled the store, Spell said. He then went back up to the second floor and hit a third woman from behind with the padlock.

The woman fell to the ground and Lopez can be seen in the video beating her with the bike lock. Body camera footage shows police as they spot the woman on the ground, then the suspect a moment later – then the sound of police gunfire. After the injured suspect was detained and ultimately pronounced dead, officers found the 14-year-old girl, identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, dead in a locker room behind the suspect at the time of the shooting. According to the video released on Monday, police believe a bullet fired by police jumped from the store floor and went through the locker room wall, hitting the teenager from the other side. Officers found the teenager dead after seeing a hole in “a solid wall that you can’t see behind,” LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi said. “We went behind (the wall), and it turned out to be a locker room up there,” Choi said. “… We were able to locate a 14 year old woman who was found dead in this locker room.” When asked if the girl was shot by police, Choi replied, “As a preliminary matter, we believe that this bullet was an officer’s bullet. Investigators were not immediately sure whether she was in the locker room before the violence started or if she had fled there to hide, he said.

Meanwhile, local civil rights leaders plan to launch a public appeal Monday afternoon for the arrest and prosecution of the officer who fired the shot that killed the teenager. Los Angeles has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cases where officers have shot or killed people in one of the past two years. 27 people were shot dead and 7 of them were killed by LA police in the year 2020. In 2019, officers shot dead 26 people, killing 12. “The murder was unwarranted and involved the reckless use of lethal force by the LAPD,” ​​Earl Ofari Hutchinson of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable said in a statement ahead of an afternoon press conference. “This is only the latest in a continuing series of LAPD shootings on civilians under very questionable circumstances.” LAPD chief Michel Moore, who was out of town with his family but was made aware of the shooting, said in a statement over the statutory weekend: “This chaotic incident resulting in the death of a innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved. “ “I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain in the family,” Moore said. “My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances which led to this tragedy and to provide the family and the public with as much information as possible,” added the chief.

Moore said he had made a video of the critical incident from the scene which was due to be released by Monday. The release will include 911 calls, radio transmissions, body worn videos and any surveillance video collected. The LAPD Family Liaison is working closely with the Mayor’s Crisis Response Team and City Councilor Monica Rodriguez to provide assistance to the family of the 14-year-old, a department official said. The Department’s Force Investigation Division and the Inspector General’s Office were both investigating the shooting, as was the California Department of Justice’s Southern California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California. California. The DOJ is investigating the shooting of officers under the provisions of a bill enacted last year. Once the investigation is complete, the results will be forwarded to the Special Prosecutions Section of the California Department of Justice within the Criminal Law Division for independent review. The Los Angeles Times reported that Elana Lopez had been convicted of auto theft, carrying a loaded gun in public, and carrying a gun as a criminal.

The newspaper also reported that he was arrested in the San Fernando Valley in August 2020 and charged with domestic assault, theft of a car and reckless flight from police, later pleading guilty to domestic assault and injury and flight from the police and sentenced to two years in state prison. A state Corrections spokesperson declined to disclose the history of Elena Lopez’s engagement to The Times, citing the ongoing investigation into the North Hollywood shooting. Moore told The Times it did not appear that the officer who fired “would have known there was someone behind there or that he was looking at anyone other than the suspect and a wall,” but said every aspect of what happened and why would be analyzed by LAPD investigators. On Saturday, the League of United Citizens of Latin America criticized the shooting. “It is indefensible that trained Los Angeles police officers could have opened fire at a crowded store during the height of Christmas shopping without first knowing for sure whether the suspect was armed. They also considered the danger of their actions to innocent bystanders? If not, they should have, and no apologies or words of regret will bring Valentina back! ” said LULAC National President Domingo Garcia.