Bollywood relives India’s epic cricket triumph

83 attempts to recreate the magic of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory for millennials

A new Bollywood film – 83 – tells the story of India’s historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Sports journalist Ayaz Memon, who traveled to England to cover the tournament, recalls the India’s exhilarating journey to cricket glory.

Facts can sometimes be more convincing than fiction.

India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup – which remains one of the greatest upheavals in the history of the sport – is one example.

It was as if Leicester City won the Premier League title in 2016 – but even that example falls short as the Premier League is not an international competition.

In 1983 India was seen as a lost cause in limited overs cricket. In two previous World Cups the team had won only one match, and that too against East Africa.

For the most part, India’s performances have ranged between poor and appalling, as evidenced by Sunil Gavaskar’s infamous “crawl” against England in the inaugural tournament in 1975, when he scored just 36 points. in 60 overs without going out.

I was still a relatively new cricket writer when I was assigned to cover the 1983 World Cup. It was a matter of great prestige, no doubt, but I also dreaded the coverage that would be possible. , given India’s stock in day cricket.

Unsentimental bookmakers usually know the pulse of experts and fans alike. The opening odds put India’s chances of winning the tournament at 66-1, and even that looked charitable.

Contempt for India’s prospects was clear from almost all sides. I remember going to the Lord’s cricket ground just before the tournament to get my accreditation as a journalist, but officials laconically told me that this would only be given to scribes from countries that have reached the final .

“India is unlikely to be there, so I wouldn’t care,” was the clear message. On the eve of the tournament, David Frith, who went on to edit Wisden Cricket Monthly, wrote that he would “eat his words” if India won the tournament.

The winning team with then prime minister Indira Gandhi

Less dramatic, but no less cynical, I decided to skip India’s opener against defending champions West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. “Why spend on travel on my meager allowance when the result of the match is already known? ” I said to myself.

Instead, I chose to watch New Zealand play against England at the Oval. It is a mistake that I still regret today. India put on a determined performance to beat the West Indies and I learned the lesson of a lifetime: As a professional journalist, don’t take anything for granted and stick to the mission, however boring or predictable it may sound.

From there, I became firmly attached to the Indian roller coaster of the tournament. The team went through their ups and downs, overcame their fitness worries, reached the edge of ousting halfway, but recovered to enter the final in style and ultimately beat the doubles. champion and favorite of the West Indies in the final at Lord’s.

The details of India’s matches are both well known and now available at the click of a mouse, so I won’t repeat them here. But I want to focus on two major inflection points that made the victory possible, both also featuring Kapil Dev.

The first of these was his incredible 175 no against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells. I still consider this to be the best ODI century. There have been many big players in this format, and double centuries have proliferated in ODI as well over the past two decades. But nothing matches Dev’s shot due to the circumstances under which he scored those points.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh stars as team captain Kapil Dev

India were in the doldrums, scoring just nine points with four wickets down, when they came out to strike. Plans for the return trip were already being discussed in the locker room (as I later figured out), when Dev began to turn the tide in the most astonishing display of controlled aggression.

No other ODI century has been made under such difficult circumstances. And remember, Dev wasn’t a top-notch drummer. This round brought India back to the brink, giving the tournament a dramatic turn, and culminated in a historic victory in the final – where Dev again swayed the outcome.

Slaughtered for a pittance, the Indian goose looked good and really done. Then came the captain’s fantastic capture to ward off a rampaging Vivian Richards. After that, the West Indies withered. Cricket-mad Indians everywhere were bursting with joy. India had turned the world of cricket upside down.

Director Kabir Khan’s new film 83 attempts to recreate that magic for the Millennials. I am neither a film expert nor a film critic and frankly, having personally experienced the tournament, nothing can match the euphoria and awe of this extraordinary achievement even now.

It’s a great story to tell on celluloid, but also a complex story. On one level, this is a straightforward, linear tale of a spectacular sporting victory through thick and thin. On another level, it’s about a fascinating and diverse group of characters and their interpersonal relationships that shaped this achievement through dramatic twists and turns.

It couldn’t be an easy movie to make. Mr. Khan draws on well-known anecdotes to build a narrative. The film is loaded with clichés and signature touches from his previous films. But such is the sweet flavor of this singular victory, so thrilling of the drama, that it should not fail to satisfy the spectator.

The impact of the 1983 World Cup on India was transformational. The fact that the country is today a cricket superpower is linked to this victory. More importantly, beyond sports, he instilled in Indians the self-confidence to excel in all kinds of activities.

