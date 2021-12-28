Armored cars and safes: Hollywood’s response to increased crime | News





Angels elites use their wealth to fight against peak violent crime who seized the city. Bullet-proof cars, safe rooms, barbed wire and armed guards are some of the new essentials that residents of Beverly Hills in the Pacific Palisades are using to keep themselves and their belongings safe, according to the home security experts. DISTRICT LAWYER RAISING FUNDS TO LOWER JACQUELINE’S MURDER SENTENCE BEFORE “We even have a client in Brentwood who has security services that follow the kids to their appointments and follow the housekeeper when she walks the pets,” said Bryan Peele, president of Estate Managers. Coalition. He said the hollywood reporter that its customers now have armed guards who come to pick them up at the airports where their private jets land. “They want someone who knows how to get them out of any situation,” he said. California once had some of the most stringent criminal laws and sentencing guidelines in the country. These have been reduced for at least a decade to the point that thieves can often steal up to $ 950 in goods and receive the equivalent of a ticket. Leftmost Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has fueled the situation by instilling policies that lower the charges for crimes, including murder. Critics say this resulted in a 17% increase in homicides last year, as the city is on its way to having its highest number in a decade. Thefts are on the rise only 2%, but the number is actually much higher because a tired public have largely stopped reporting property theft due to a consensus that no one will be arrested, law enforcement officials said. laws at the Washington Examiner. Although the crime became a reality this year with home attacks on two celebrities and a brazen house break-in at a party, it came to a head on December 1 when philanthropist Jacqueline Avant was murdered in her home in Beverly Hills. “Almost immediately after the Avant shooting, activity was insane. We significantly increased our operations in this area,” said Aaron Jones, CEO of International Protective Security. “I have a lot of regular VIPs; when people call, I call them. We understand the urgency of what’s going on. Along with additional security guards, residents use extreme measures, such as installing barbed wire along the perimeter of their properties and installing secure rooms wired with telephone and hard-wired lines. The rooms are equipped to allow occupants to live in them for a few days, Peele said. Rising S Company installed 13 secure chambers, nine secure doors, two underground bunker shelters and two window fortifications at Brentwood Park, Beverly Park and Paradise Cove, the hollywood reporter noted. In recent years, the company has only installed seven secure rooms statewide. Peele said he also had customers who bought three armored cars in the past two months and fake Rolex watches that cost $ 2,000 instead of $ 200,000 for the real one. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER “For their own personal protection, people are having a different discussion of what they wear out these days in terms of jewelry and watches,” said entertainment company director John McIlwee. Hollywood reporter. “I can’t control the crime, but I can try to mitigate someone’s exposure to physical damage. And anyone who throws a holiday party hires private security, I mean, it looks like Brazil!” Original location: Armored cars and safes: Hollywood’s response to increased crime Washington Examiner Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazette.com/news/armored-cars-and-safe-rooms-hollywood-s-answer-to-the-crime-surge/article_83dd69eb-56a0-59a7-8585-938d431309a5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos