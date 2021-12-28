Notable entertainment deaths in 2021





January January 4: actress Tanya Roberts, “Charlie’s Angels”, “That ’70s Show”, 65; actor Gregory Sierra, “Barney Miller”, 83 January 7: filmmaker Michael Apted, “Up”, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, 79; rapper Deezer D, 55; January 8: soap opera actress Diana Millay, 85 January 9: soap opera actor John Reilly, 86 January 11: Jazz musician Howard Johnson, 79 January 16: Music producer and convicted killer Phil Spector, 81 January 18: singer Jimmie Rogers, “Honeycomb”, “Kisses Sweeter than Wine”, 87 January 21: character actor Anthony Dawes, 92 January 23: actor Hal Holbrook, 95; Talk show host Larry King, 87 January 27: actress Cloris Leachman, 94 January 28: actress Cicely Tyson, 96 January 30: Rapper Double K, 43 February February 1: Actor Dustin Diamond, played Screech in “Saved by the Bell”, aged 44 February 3: Jim Weatherly, wrote “Midnight Train to Georgia”, aged 77 February 5: actor Christopher Plummer, 91 February 8: singer Mary Wilson, original member of Supremes, 76 February 9: jazz musician Chick Corea, 79 February 10: Larry Flynt, Hustler editor, 78 February 14: singer-songwriter Ari Gold, 47 February 16: Fashion designer Jessica McClintock, 90 February 18: rapper Prince Markie Dee, 52 February 27: actress Erica Watson, 48 March March 2: Reggae singer Bunny Wailer, 73 March 9: opera director James Levine, 77 March 14: actor Henry Darrow, 87 March 15: actor Yaphet Kotto, 81 years old March 18: actor Richard Gilliland, 71 March 23: actor George Segal, 87 March 24: actress Jessica Walter, 80 March 25: actress muMs da Schemer, 52 years old; author Larry McMurtry, 84 March 26: author Beverly Cleary, 104 April April 1: actor Biff McGuire, 94 April 2: R&B singer Quindon Tarver, 38 April 3: actress Gloria Henry, 98 years old April 5: actor Paul Ritter, 54 April 7: actor James Hampton, 84; former “Saturday Night Live” writer Anne Beatts, 74 April 9: DMX rapper, 50 years old April 16: actress Helen McCrory, 52 April 17: Rapper Black Rob, 52 April 19: songwriter Jim Steinman, 73 April 20: Les McKeown, former singer of the Bay City Rollers, 65 April 22: Rapper Shock G, 57 April 24: Opera singer Christa Ludwig, 93 April 28: spy novelist Jason Matthews, 69 April 29: Actress Billie Hayes, 96 Can May 1: Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, 89 May 2: dancer Jacques d’Amboise, 86 years old May 3: Lloyd Price, singer of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, 88 years old May 6: Pervis Staples, member of the Staple Singers, 85 May 7: model / actress Tawny Kitaen, 59 May 11: actor Norman Lloyd, 106 May 18: actor Charles Grodin, 86 years old May 19: comedian Paul Mooney, 79; folk singer and activist Alix Dobkin, 80; “The Office” actor Mark York, 55 May 23: children’s book writer / illustrator Eric Carle, 91 May 25: children’s book writer / illustrator Lois Ehlert, 86 May 27: principal dancer Carla Fracci, 84 years old May 29: actor Gavin MacLeod, 90; singer BJ Thomas, 78 June June 4: actor Clarence Williams III, 81 June 13: actor Ned Beatty, 83 years old June 15: actress Lisa Barnes, 65 June 16: actor Frank Bonner, 79 June 26: John Langley, 78, creator of “Cops” June 29: actor Stuart Damon, 84; 74-year-old hard rock singer John Lawton July July 5: director Richard Donner, 91; actor William Smith, 88 July 6: actress Suzzanne Douglas, 64 July 7: director Robert Downey Sr., 85; actor Dilip Kumar, 98; actor Chick Vennera, 74 July 9: drummer Andy Williams, 49 July 10: violinist Byron Berline, 77 July 11: actor Charlie Robinson, 75 July 16: rapper Biz Markie, 57; author and illustrator of children’s books Floyd Cooper, 65 July 17: Robert Steinhardt, former member of the Kansas band, 71 July 24: comedian Jackie Mason, 93 July 26: Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, 46 July 28: Dusty Hill, ZZ Top bassist, 72; infomercial king Ron Popeil, 86; meringue icon Johnny Ventura, 81; actor Saginaw Grant, 85 July 31: actor Alvin Ing, 89 August August 3: jazz pianist Robert Ringwald, 80 August 7: actress Markie Post, 70; actress Jane Withers, 95; Dennis Thomas, founding member of Kool & the Gang, 70 August 12: Actress Una Stubbs, 88 August 13: folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, 68 August 19: portrait artist Chuck Close, 81 August 20: Country singer / songwriter Tom T. Hall, 85 August 21: singer / musician Don Everly, half of the Everly Brothers, 84 August 24: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, 80 August 29: actor Ed Asner, 91 August 31: actor Michael Constantine, 94 September September 4: “Today”, meteorologist Willard Scott, 78 September 5: singer Sarah Harding, 39 September 6: actor Michael K. Williams, 54; the actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, 88 years old; actor Anthony Johnson, 55 Sep 13: Jazz impresario George Wein, 95 September 14: comedian Norm McDonald, 61 September 16: actress Jane Powell, 92 Sep 20: singer Sarah Dash, co-founder of Labelle, 76 Sep 21: actor Willie Garson, 57; filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, 89 October October 4: “Late Show with David Letterman”, announcer Alan Kalter, 98 years old October 5: “Haché Jr.” competitor Fuller Goldsmith, 17 October 13: Writer Gary Paulsen, 82 October 16: actress Betty Lynn, 95 Oct. 17: Lorli Von Trapp Campbell, second daughter of 90-year-old Maria von Trapp October 21: director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42 years old; former CSO conductor Bernard Haitink, 92 years old October 22: actor Peter Scolari, 66 October 24: actor James Michael Tyler, 59 October 26: actor Mort Sahl, 94 years old November November 2: Ronnie Wilson, founding member of the GAP Band, 73 November 4: actor Lionel Blair, 92 November 5: singer Marília Mendonça, 22 years old November 6: Peter Aykroyd, Emmy-nominated actor / writer and brother of Dan Aykroyd, 66 November 7: actor Dean Stockwell, 85 November 9: actor Jerry Douglas, 88 November 11: Moody Blues drummer and co-founder Graeme Edge, 80 November 17: Rapper Young Dolph, 36 November 22: Joanne Shenandoah, Native American singer-songwriter, 63 November 26: Broadway songwriter / lyricist Stephen Sondheim, 91 November 27: actor Eddie Mekka, 69 November 28: Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, 41 November 29: actress Arlene Dahl, 96; actor David Gulpilil, 68 December December 4: Stonewall Jackson, singer of Grand Ole Opry, 89 December 9: Mexican TV actress Carmen Salinas December 10: Mike Nesmith of the Monkees, 78; Lina Wertmueller, first woman to receive Oscar nomination for directing, 93 December 11: 80-year-old bestselling novelist Anne Rice December 12: Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, 81 December 14: Producer Ken Kragen, who helped organize “We are the World”, 85 December 18: hip-hop artist Kangol Kid, 55 December 19: Carlos Marin, 53, member of Il Divo; actress Sally Ann Howes, 91

