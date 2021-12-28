Entertainment
First night and first day celebrations
Ocean City’s popular first night will return for the 29th time this year, and a full range of entertainment and activities remains planned for the December 31st celebration.
First Night offers more than 70 entertainment programs in 20 different locations across the city. The range includes something to suit all tastes and all age groups.
A fireworks display rings for the New Year at midnight.
The fun will continue on New Years Day with a 5 kilometer run on the promenade and the first dip in the Atlantic Ocean.
The headliner of First Night is the Grammy-winning group Tavares. Tavares’ best hits include It Only Takes a Minute, “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel”, “Don’t Take Away the Music” and “More Than a Woman”.
Kids will love Grammy-winning children’s artist Tim Kubart, who will be joined on stage for an interactive performance by his band, the Space Cadets.
Rides at Wonderland Pier will return this year, and other returning favorites include the ice rink, inflatables, Harlem Wizards, a karaoke night, magician Chad Juros, a Country Line Dance Experience, and the Legacy Band.
The Ocean City Arts Center will join in the fun this year with a social music listening activity called Hear Here! This will make the Ocean City Community Center special for activities with events under one roof at the Free Public Library, Aquatic & Fitness Center, Historical Museum, Library Atrium, and Seniors Center. .
Here is the guide to enjoying the first night and the first day in Ocean City.
WHEN:First Night events run from 4:00 p.m. to midnight on Friday, December 31. First Day 5K starts at 1:00 p.m. and First Plunge takes place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 1.
ADMISSION BUTTONS:Buttons ($ 20) are good for all events. Children under 2 are free. The buttons are on sale now.
- In line:Visitfirstnightocnj.com.
- By telephone:Call 609-399-6111.
- At our City Hall Visitor Center at 861 Asbury Avenue (9th Street entrance): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve).
- At the Roy Gillian Visitor Center (9th Street Causeway):9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
- At the Visitor Center on 46th Street (4,500 blocks from West Avenue):Monday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christmas Eve 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and New Year’s Eve 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Unlimited pickup will be available daily at the City Hall Visitor Center (Ninth Street Entrance). Badges sales and call pickup will take place at the Town Hall Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the day of the event (December 31).
FULL SCHEDULE:The complete schedule of events and activities and a printable grid is available atfirstnightocnj.com. Descriptions of all entertainment programs are also available atfirstnightocnj.com.
PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION:All municipal parking lots and parking spaces with parking meters are free. Jitneys will provide complimentary 5:00 PM – 12:30 AM transportation for button holders, operating continuously between all locations from the Ocean City Transportation Hub (Ninth Street and Haven Avenue) and Seventh Street Parking Lot (Seventh Street and Central Ave.). For a route map and full information, visitfirstnightocnj.com.
COVID PRECAUTIONS:According to the latest CDC and state guidelines, face masks are highly recommended for both vaccinated and unvaccinated indoors. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at all sites.
FIREWORKS:Fireworks will sound in the New Year starting at midnight on December 31. They will be launched from the beach between Fifth Street and Sixth Street. The display can be best seen from the promenade or the beach between Third Street and 14thStreet, although access to the area near the launch site is blocked.
CATERING AND SHOPPING:Food and drinks will be on sale at Ocean City High School (Sack O Subs), Wonderland Pier (6thStreet Pizza and Grill), and Ocean City Community Center (at cafe) with snack stalls at church United Methodist St. Peters.
TO START UP:Everyone is invited to the Ocean City Music Pier at 3:45 p.m. for the official opening of the 2022 festivities.
OTHER FUN ACTIVITIES:Stop at Music Pier to see the First Night ice sculpture. Interactive photo booths will be installed in the Ocean City High School cafeteria, community center and civic center.
THE STORY:The first night in Ocean City was modeled after an alcohol-free New Years celebration in Boston that marked the nation’s bicentennial in 1976. The first celebration in Ocean City in 1992 featured 25 entertainment numbers in five different locations with buttons admission for $ 8 ($ 5 before December 26).
About 800 buttons were sold. As other First Night events have worn off, Ocean City has only grown in popularity with families, making it an annual tradition for a safe New Years Eve. Today, attendance is capped at 10,000 and admission buttons sell out every year.
FIRST DAY AT THE BEACH
TRACK TRACK:A 5-kilometer race begins at 1 p.m. in front of the Ocean City Music Pier. Race day registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Music Pier in Moorlyn Terrace. Winter hats will be offered to all who pre-register and while supplies last. The race day registration fee is $ 35 ($ 25 if you register before December 24 and $ 30 if you register before December 30). For complete information, links to online registration and printable forms, visitwww.ocnj.us/race-events.
FIRST DIVE:The Ocean Plunge begins at 2 p.m. on the beach adjacent to Music Pier (on the Eighth Street side). Participants must register inside the Music Pier before heading to the beach. Registration is free, but all participants must sign a waiver. The First Day At The Beach shirts will be on sale at Music Pier.
EXTRAVAGANZA SHOPPING:There will be an all-day shopping extravaganza with discounts at Asbury Avenue stores and the 5th-14th Street promenade. Free horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown Asbury Avenue will be available from noon to 3 p.m. on January 1. People must board at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue.
