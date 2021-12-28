The salaries of Tom Holland and other Spider-Man actors

Image News Agency / NurPhoto / Shutterstock

As a very popular comic book and blockbuster, Spider-Man has proven to be a lucrative character for almost everyone who has played him. Now, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in theaters – it opened on December 17 and grossed $ 260 million on opening weekend – take a look at the most famous actors who have played or voiced one of the world’s favorite superheroes.

Drake Bell net worth: $ 600,000

The multi-faceted Drake Bell is an actor and musician who began working in Hollywood at a young age, becoming one of Nickelodeon’s wealthiest stars.

You might recognize Bell from “The Amanda Show”, the spin-off series “Drake & Josh” or his sold-out tours. But you might not have known that he also lent his voice to play Spider-Man. The 35-year-old actor began playing the web superhero in the popular “Ultimate Spider-Man” animated series on Disney XD in 2012.

While some fans were hoping for a live-action superhero movie with Bell, his years as Spider-Man ended in January 2017 when “Ultimate Spider-Man” came to an end after four seasons.

The past few years have been difficult for Bell. He filed for bankruptcy in 2014. In 2016, he was sentenced to four days in prison for entering into a plea deal after a charge of the offense of impaired driving. He served one day of his sentence and was released.

In June 2021, Bell agreed to another plea deal after being charged with attempting to endanger children, felony, and the misdemeanor of disseminating material harmful to children. The charges were related to his actions with a teenage girl who met him online and attended a Bell concert in Cleveland in 2017. He was sentenced to two years probation and had to register as a sex offender .

In a video posted to social media in September, he said some of the things said about him were “lies” but that he accepted the plea deal “to get it over quickly and for all people involved can move on and for me to start doing what I love again. “

Also in September, Bell reprized his role of “Drake & Josh” in an appearance in a sketch in Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken”.

Today, his net worth is $ 600,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Andrew Garfield net worth: $ 13 million

You may have seen him play Mark Zuckerberg’s best friend turned rival Eduardo Saverin on “The Social Network” in 2010, but it wasn’t until British-American actor Andrew Garfield donned the Spidey costume. at the age of 27 that his career took off. With “The Amazing Spider-Man” taking in $ 757.9 million in gross worldwide gross income, according to Box Office Mojo, things looked promising for the franchise’s reboot in 2012. However, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” failed with world gross of $ 708.98 million two years later. It was the last “Spider-Man” movie for Garfield.

Don’t feel too bad for the guy, as his career certainly hasn’t slowed down. Garfield, 38, went on to star in “99 Homes” and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Hacksaw Ridge”. He starred in the 2017 release, “Breathe,” then returned to the stage in England. In 2021, he appears in “Tic, tac … BOUM!” for Netflix and as televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

These days, Garfield’s net worth is estimated at $ 13 million.

Tom Holland net worth: $ 18 million

Tom Holland is at the peak of his career and he is only 25 years old. The British actor burst onto the scene in 2008 when he landed the title role in “Billy Elliott the Musical” in London’s West End. Soon after, he shared the big screen with Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts in “The Impossible” and starred in Ron Howard’s “In The Heart of the Sea”.

However, it wasn’t an easy road to land his next big role as Spider-Man. Holland endured five months of auditions before being cast for the coveted role.

Holland made his debut as an off-the-canvas character in the 2016 Marvel movie, “Captain America: Civil War”, before playing roles in three “Spider-Man” films: “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) , “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) and the current version, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The actor fulfilled his three-photo contract and didn’t want to commit to donning the Spider-Man costume again. But in a November interview with Fandango, producer Amy Pascal said she expected Holland to return to the franchise.

“This isn’t the last movie we’re going to do with Marvel – [this is not] the latest Spider-Man movie, ”Pascal said. “We’re getting ready to do the next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and Marvel. We think of this as three movies, and now we’re going to go to the next three. “

Next up for Holland is the planned 2022 release of “Uncharted,” in which he plays Nathan Drake in the live-action adaptation of the video game of the same name. Co-starring Mark Wahlberg. He also confirmed that he will be playing the role of Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

Today, Holland’s net worth is $ 18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is in a relationship with Zendaya, his “Spider-Man” co-star.

Donald Glover net worth: $ 35 million

Although he’s never portrayed him on screen, Donald Glover has a lot to do with Spider-Man. The actor appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but he also voiced Spider-Man’s alter-ego, Miles Morales, in “Ultimate Spider-Man,” opposite Drake Bell. Since then he has appeared in the “Star Wars” spin-off, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018) and as the voice of Simba in the latest version of “The Lion King” (2019).

The actor, writer, producer and rapper has a lot going on these days. Its Emmy Award-winning FX series “Atlanta” is entering its third season after a three-year hiatus. The break was meant to allow Glover to work on other projects, and then was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 3 was shot primarily in Europe. And Amazon has also been gearing up to build an adaptation of the Brad Pitt / Angelina Jolie film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” starring Glover.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Glover is worth $ 35 million.

Neil Patrick Harris net worth: $ 50 million

It’s not hard to believe that the smart and savvy 16-year-old who played Doogie Howser would become one of the highest paid actors on television. In his final season on the air, Neil Patrick Harris won approximately $ 400,000 per episode of the hit CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother”. His winning streak in show business has continued since then.

He was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2010 and won a Tony for his lead role in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on Broadway in 2014. Neil Patrick Harris even closed the Spidey costume ( figuratively) to express Spider-Man. in the animated series “Spider-Man: The New Animated Series”, which ran for one season on MTV in 2003.

Harris went on to star in the Netflix series “A Series of Unfortunate Events”, and he is expected to star in another Netflix offering, “Uncoupled”, created by Darren Star of “Sex and the City” fame. It also appears in the new version, “The Matrix Resurrections ”, and has a role in“ The unbearable weight of massive talent, ”which will be released on April 22 and will star Nicolas Cage.

From television to Broadway, movies and book deals, Neil Patrick Harris currently enjoys an estimated net worth of $ 50 million.

Tobey Maguire net worth: $ 75 million

Known for playing more low-key roles like those in “The Cider House Rules” and “Pleasantville,” Tobey Maguire’s career soared with the opening of “Spider-Man” in 2002. Twenty years later, the film still ranks fourth for highest-grossing “Spider-Man” movies, earning $ 821.7 million worldwide and nearly $ 115 million on opening weekend, a record at the era.

That was good news for Maguire, who made $ 4 million for this film and an additional $ 32.5 million for the next two installments.

Since his role as Peter Parker ended in 2007 with “Spider-Man 3”, the successful actor has gone on to star in “Seabiscuit”, “Brothers” and “The Great Gatsby”. His most recent role came in 2014 as chess master Bobby Fischer in “Pawn Sacrifice,” but he returns to the big screen in 2022. He will star in “Babylon” with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, which is set in the 1920s in Hollywood. Entertainment Tonight has also announced that it is producing “She Said” for Universal Pictures, which is based on an exhibition on former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, now a convicted sex offender.

Now 46 years old and with a fortune of $ 75 million, the actor keeps a low profile while spending time with his two children. He and his wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, separated in 2016 and began divorce proceedings in late 2020.

