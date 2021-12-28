Jean-Marc Valle, famous director of Big Little Lies and the Dallas Buyers Club, dies at 58





Jean-Marc Valle, the Canadian director behind such hits as Dallas Buyers Club, Big little lies, and Savage, died this weekend at the age of 58. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker was found dead in his cabin outside Quebec. His publicist confirmed that his death was sudden and unexpected, but no further details were available at the time of publication. Valle had his first smash hit with the 2005 coming-of-age movieCRAZYwhich he wrote and directed, making a name for himself in Hollywood as naturalist director who often avoided artificial lighting, non-diegetic sound and even repetitions. The director achieved significant critical success with his 2013 filmDallas Buyers Club, who was nominated for six Oscars and won three, winning the Best Actor award forMatthew mcconaugheyand best supporting actor forJared leto. He went on to make another Oscar nominated film,Savage, featuringReese Witherspoon,before turning to acclaimed TV shows such asBig little liesandSharp objects, who have both won and been nominated for numerous Emmy Awards. In a 2021 Vanity Fair article, AIDS activist Peter Staley recalled that he had made Valle go through hell and come back by doing Dallas Buyers Club, describing what VF called Staleys months-long battle against homophobia and AIDS denial. But Staley wrote, Jean-Marc Valle deserves all the credit … he kept the promise he once emailed to me: that in all of his films he tries to capture humanity and reveal the beauty behind it. Speaking about his work in a 2018 interview published by HBO and previously noted in The New York Times, Valle said: It’s true that my last projects featured mostly female characters. So, am I the lucky one? Maybe I am. I am not afraid of smart and strong women. You need to create a space where they will feel respected and comfortable. He went on to explain, I react to what they are doing, instead of being active and telling them, this is what I will do with the camera. I love it. You know, I’m like a kid on a set, a kid playing with a huge toy and having fun. At the time of his death, the filmmaker was starting work on a new show for HBO, Gorilla and the bird, a limited series about a public defender who suffers from a psychotic crisis. Nathan Ross, producer partner of Valles, wrote in a declaration following his death: Jean-Marc was synonymous with creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, a creative partner and an older brother to me. The Maestro will be sorely missed, but it’s heartwarming to know that his magnificent style and hard-hitting work that he shared with the world will live on. Valle is survived by his two sons, Alexis and mile, and three siblings Marie-José Valle, Stephanie Tousignant, and Grad Valley. More great stories from Vanity Fair The most anticipated films of 2022

