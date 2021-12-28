2021 was the year of Marvel. But what will 2022 bring?

It’s no surprise that Marvel had a banner year in 2021.

On the heels of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios was set for a huge year in 2020. But the pandemic has thwarted plans that have delayed many planned Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows. The deadlines have been pushed back. The plots have been removed. The entire MCU was put on hiatus as Marvel waited to finish filming and see what the future of cinema looked like in the face of the pandemic.

It was over a year after the debut of WandaVision, which was the MCU’s first Disney + show and return to the MCU after the pandemic froze. The show dominated the internet in 2021. Shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki followed shortly thereafter, showing us that there is a place for Marvel to stream. There was even a brief detour into other universes with What If? We came back to the cinema with legendary movies like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And while Eternals and Hawkeye may not live up to all expectations, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a sign that Marvel can still win big.

Such a powerful year for Marvel, however, raises questions about what will follow and if all MCU fans will be in on it.

To see where Marvel is going next, let’s take a look at where Marvel spent its time in 2021. There just might be some clues as to what will be buried next in what we’ve already seen.

Marvels debuts on your TV

The Year of Wonders really started with WandaVision, which captured the heart of the internet in a way that is still making waves today. The show centered around Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living together in the town of WestView, a strange sight for Marvel fans since Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War. Either way, we see that the city is not all it seems.

The episodes created a number of theories and speculations about what was really going on with WestView. Marvel fans and internet sleuths to figure out what was really going on and how the dots on the shows were connected. In the last few months of a pre-vaccine pandemic, the show was one of the few things to keep people going.

Shortly after, we were treated to the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which. brought us back to Earth. The show which focuses on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) trying to stop a crime syndicate from creating super soldiers was a reminder that Marvel isn’t always about magic, mystical elements. and multiverse. Sometimes it’s about the problems at home. The show dealt with the themes of racial injustice, economic struggle, and what it means to be an American, which might have been too much on the nose for the state of the world as it is now.

Then came Loki, a show that reminded us of why we love Marvel. Instant Internet darling, the show about how villainous Loki tries to get home in its timeline has brought us so many new areas of the Marvel Universe to explore. Aliens, multiverses, timelines, variants, there are so many. We explored parts of it in What If?

If the first third of year Marvels has told us anything, it’s that the MCU is growing and growing fast. And this growth will not only be seen in the stars, but here at home as well.

The return to cinema

Black Widow brought people back to the movies after a long hiatus. Of course you had movies like Tenet that tried to bring people back before the vaccination. But when it comes to the post-vaccine, Black Widow was one of the first projects. The film, an origin story about Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), was also available on Disney +, which was another first look at what a simultaneous release for Marvel would look like.

Months later, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted in theaters only, showing us that Marvel Studios were planning to release their MCU movies direct to theaters. The movie, about the Shang-Chi fighter (Simu Liu) was also a sign that new characters can flourish. Shang-Chi is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his film has captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. In fact, the film even performed better than expected at the box office, an early sign that concerns about seeing films had abated.

So, not only did audiences fall in love with Shang-Chi as a character and the movie itself, there was a strong indication that audiences wanted more of Marvel. With the Disney + shows moving forward, it was clear that Marvel had reached a new high for the year.

But Eternals may have lowered that high, and that could, over time, be seen as the low point of the Marvels year. Eternals which told the tale of 11 divine figures who came together to save the world did not hit the mark as many believed. There was a lot of hype for this movie, much of which wasn’t satisfied by the complicated storyline, underdeveloped characters, and the confusing point of it all. Maybe on the road there will be more to explore. But fans immediately began to question Marvel’s longevity after this movie. It didn’t look like a Marvel movie. This raised questions among some Marvel fans whether the MCU had reached its final stages.

The future is full of characters and multiple universes

This question only continued with Hawkeye’s recent run, which was considered somewhat irrelevant to a pocket of Marvel fans. The show isn’t about space invaders, huge galaxy-altering gauntlets, or anything close by. It’s a show about the boring superhero Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and the new Kate Bishop, which is likely to take over. Some consider this to be just another skippable MCU show that won’t get any points. But the show has a point it’s a clear setup for the future.

If you’re wondering what’s next in the MCU, just watch Hawkeye. We were seeing new characters develop on the show. And while it brings us back to Earth as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s a project that looks a lot like Marvel Comics. The episodes center around heroes battling villains on the streets of New York City in your neighborhood and community. So while it might not be Marvel’s most popular project, it has legs to stand on. It might not be the ideal project for everyone, but Marvel is clearly building its world.

If you were to end 2021 with Hawkeye and Eternals as the last two MCU projects, you would have been left in a darker place. But Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, a sign that Marvel hasn’t lost him yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home completely crushed the box office, becoming the world’s third-largest opener of all time with $ 600.8 million until Sunday, according to Deadline. The film grossed $ 260 million in the United States alone.

The new Marvel movie which was made in partnership with Sony is a clear sign that Marvels plans to bring people back to the cinema and that comic book movie fans have no shortage. For this movie to perform as well in a pandemic and without a Chinese box office, it’s a clear indication that the MCU is still alive and well. When the right story is told, Marvel’s fan base will hit theaters in droves.

Marvel has truly had a banner year. Despite pandemic concerns and multiple delays, Marvel has rebounded in 2021 with a content-rich year. There were highs and lows, the lows of lows wondering if Marvel could bounce back or if it had reached its own endgame with its audience.

But the truth is, Marvel ended the year on a very positive note, leading it into 2022 with a bunch of new characters on the way with an audience hungry for more and more stories.