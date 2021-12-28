Entertainment
Renee Bargh Joins Today Show as Entertainment Presenter
Renee Bargh lands new job on Today as entertainment presenter – year after leaving Los Angeles to resume career in Australia
Renee Bargh is an Emmy Award-winning television host with years of experience reporting for Extra in the United States.
And after moving to Australia last year, she landed a new job as an entertainment presenter for the Today show.
Sadly, the role is only temporary, with Renee replacing him as Richard Wilkins and Brooke Boney enjoy a much-needed break during the vacation period.
Move over, Dicky! Renee Bargh stepped in as the entertainment presenter on the Today show – replacing as Richard Wilkins and Brooke Boney enjoy a much-needed break. The 36-year-old shared a photo of herself on set in a chic brown ensemble
The 36-year-old shared a photo of herself on set for the Channel Nine breakfast show on Instagram on Tuesday.
She showed off her chic outfit from Monday’s shoot – a brown button-down tank top with matching wide leg pants – paired with black sandals and gold jewelry.
The blonde beauty styled her long, luscious blonde locks in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders.
“Waking up to @thetodayshow every day this week talking about all things entertainment,” she began in her post, hinting that her stint wouldn’t be over until this week.
“Shout out to the amazing glam team for making me look alive at 5am,” she added.
Morning glam: In another Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself in an elegant blue shift dress with white heels
Burning the Dance Floor: Renee’s week-long run as today’s entertainment reporter comes after her stint on Dancing with The Stars as a ‘wildcard’ contestant on rival network Channel Seven (pictured with her dance partner Jarryd Byrne)
In another post on Instagram, she shared a photo of herself in a stylish look for Tuesday, consisting of a blue mini dress with white heels.
Renee’s week-long stint as today’s entertainment reporter comes after her appearance on Dancing with The Stars as a ‘wildcard’ contestant on rival Channel Seven.
Prior to joining the dance competition, she was on Channel Nine’s The Voice as a co-host alongside Darren McMullen.
Accommodation: Prior to joining the dance competition, she was on Channel Nine’s The Voice as a co-host alongside Darren McMullen (left)
Red carpet report: after a number of concerts in Australia – on Channel [V] Australia and Channels Nine and Seven – Renee moved to Los Angeles in 2010. Pictured is Renee with co-host Mario Lopez
In her early days, Renee hosted concerts on the Channel [V] Australia, and Channels Nine and Seven, before moving to Los Angeles in 2010.
There she worked as a co-host and weekend correspondent for Extra on the red carpet at events such as movie premieres and awards shows.
During her time, she interviewed big names such as Mariah Carey and Brad Pitt.
Renee continues to work for Extra, but as a correspondent in Australia after moving in 2020.
Back home: Renee continues to work for Extra, but as a correspondent in Australia after moving in 2020
