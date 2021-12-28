Entertainment
Sai Pallavi talks about his Bollywood projects; reveals what kind of role she is looking for
Shyam Singha Roy has taken the box office by storm, thanks to leading duo Sai Pallavi and Nani, who are being hailed for their impressive performances. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film saw Nani step into the shoes of a revolutionary writer, while Sai played the role of Devadasi. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sai opened up about her time in the movie, revealing that she always wanted to try out the role of a Devadasi.
She noted that she was happy with the way her role was portrayed in the narrative, which largely revolved around the eponymous character. The Southern beauty also shed light on her Bollywood adventure and revealed the important aspects she would consider when forgoing a role signing.
Sai Pallavi talks about his Bollywood projects
Sai joked that she was ready to make a Bollywood movie, but for her the script is very important. The actor noted that a “perfect script” as well as a character that “suited him” would play a major role in the resumption of any project. Meanwhile, Pallavi’s latest releasesHyam Singha Roy told the story of Vasu de Nani, an aspiring director who strives to make a film. He eventually resigned from his software job to pursue his passion for cinema.
The film had a pan-Indian release on December 24, opening up to good reviews. Besides the main duo, it also stars Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, among others, in key roles. Previously slated for a May 2020 release, the film has faced several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Learn more about Sai Pallavi’s work front
the Love story star will now be seen alongside RanaDaggubat inVirata Small. The Telugu period drama was written and directed by Venu Udugula, and also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in supporting roles. The story revolves around the Naxalite movement that occurred in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Originally scheduled for April 30 of this year, the film has been postponed due to the pandemic situation in the country.
(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM / @SAIPALLAVI. SENTHAMARIA)
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/regional-indian-cinema/sai-pallavi-talks-about-her-bollywood-plans-reveals-what-kind-of-role-shes-looking-for.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]