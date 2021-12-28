Sai Pallavi talks about his Bollywood projects; reveals what kind of role she is looking for

Shyam Singha Roy has taken the box office by storm, thanks to leading duo Sai Pallavi and Nani, who are being hailed for their impressive performances. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film saw Nani step into the shoes of a revolutionary writer, while Sai played the role of Devadasi. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sai opened up about her time in the movie, revealing that she always wanted to try out the role of a Devadasi.

She noted that she was happy with the way her role was portrayed in the narrative, which largely revolved around the eponymous character. The Southern beauty also shed light on her Bollywood adventure and revealed the important aspects she would consider when forgoing a role signing.

Sai Pallavi talks about his Bollywood projects

Sai joked that she was ready to make a Bollywood movie, but for her the script is very important. The actor noted that a “perfect script” as well as a character that “suited him” would play a major role in the resumption of any project. Meanwhile, Pallavi’s latest releasesHyam Singha Roy told the story of Vasu de Nani, an aspiring director who strives to make a film. He eventually resigned from his software job to pursue his passion for cinema.

The film had a pan-Indian release on December 24, opening up to good reviews. Besides the main duo, it also stars Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, among others, in key roles. Previously slated for a May 2020 release, the film has faced several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about Sai Pallavi’s work front

the Love story star will now be seen alongside RanaDaggubat inVirata Small. The Telugu period drama was written and directed by Venu Udugula, and also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in supporting roles. The story revolves around the Naxalite movement that occurred in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Originally scheduled for April 30 of this year, the film has been postponed due to the pandemic situation in the country.

