Actor Chris Noth fired from The Equalizer TV series amid sexual assault allegations

A #MeToo style media campaign has been launched against Chris Noth, the American actor best known for his roles in popular TV shows Law and order (1990-1995), Sex and the city (1998-2004) and the good woman (2009-2016).

The effort to destroy Noth follows a familiar pattern. Following a series of anonymous and unfounded allegations, and without any investigation into their veracity, the actor was fired by his art agency and fired from his most recent role on the CBS series. Equalizer. Its participation in an advertising campaign for exercise equipment maker Peloton was also canceled.

Chris Noth in Sex and the city

The media have transmitted the allegations against Noth in great detail, without suggesting that they are unproven claims and that none of the accusers’ accounts have been seriously examined. They can be a bunch of lies for all media. The TV actor has not been charged with any crime, let alone convicted, but his career may already be over.

Noth responded to the claims with a statement: The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago it still means it’s not a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. His comments are ignored by the media or dismissed out of hand.

As in the past, this latest campaign against sexual misconduct must be seen in a broader political and social context. The effort to overturn the career of an alleged sexual assault perpetrator has a lot to do with manipulating the public with a right-wing attack on basic democratic rights and nothing to do with protecting the rights of women or victims of sexual assault. rape.

So far, at least five women have made public statements accusing the actor of rape, assault, forced sex, toxic behavior and trial-and-error in dating which they say has taken place. took place between 2002 and 2015.

The first two charges were published by the hollywood reporter (THR) December 16. THR says the recent launch of the HBO series And just like that, a series of Sex and the city, in which Noth is reprising his role as Mr. Big, was a trigger for the two women who used the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily to tell their stories.

Zoe, now 40, was 22 when she met the actor in 2004 while working in Los Angeles at a high-profile company where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business. Zoe says Noth invited her to the pool at a West Hollywood apartment building where he had an apartment. A friend of Zoes confirmed that she went to the pool and was sitting with Zoe and Noth in the hot tub. Zoe claims Noth assaulted her in her apartment 17 years ago.

In the case of Lily, now 31, she was 25 when she met Noth at a New York nightclub. Lily said she was really stuck with the fact that he was flirting with her and that she was flattered. She continued, I knew he was married, which is a shame of me to admit it. They went to dinner and Noth invited Lily to his apartment in Greenwich Village to taste a collection of whiskeys and talk about his acting career. Lily also claims that Noth forced himself on her.

A friend says Lily told him about what happened and Noth had pretty forced sex with her. When the friend suggested that she call the police, Lily didn’t hear about it and can’t remember the conversation. Meanwhile, the text messaging between Noth and Lily continued for two months in 2015 when the meeting between the two was under discussion. THR reports that Lily continued to respond in a friendly but non-binding manner. At one point, she agreed to dinner, then canceled. She kept pushing him away and they never saw each other again.

Although there is more than enough information in the THR report to raise serious questions about the allegations against Noth, this has not stopped the media from encouraging and publicizing the allegations of additional accusers.

December 18, Daily beast posted comments from Ava who was 18 when she worked as a hostess and singer for Broadway shows at a New York City restaurant where she met Noth in 2010. The daily beast the report continues, she drew the attention of Noth, who looked like the iconic character of Big on Sex and the city: I remember how electrifying her hand was, the hand I watched hold Carrie Bradshaw Sex and the city, felt grab me. Ava said the unwanted trial and error continued that evening.

the Daily beast contacted Noths publicist who said the actor denies this is happening and has no idea who this woman is.

As stated above, based on these unproven claims that have been gleefully broadcast by the media, Noth’s career is essentially over. On December 20, during the CBS Evening News, the network announced that Noth would no longer appear in his drama series. Equalizer in which the actor starred in 18 episodes. CBS and Universal Television said in a joint statement that Chris Noth will no longer be filming additional episodes of Equalizer, effective immediately.

On December 23, the Independent posted an essay by Kristin Davis replacement Heather Kristin on Gender and city, who said Noth slipped his hand down my back and on my butt and was guilty of toxic behavior on the set of the TV series. Also on December 23, country-pop singer Lisa Gentile claimed she was forcibly tampered with by Noth nearly 20 years ago.

It is indeed paradoxical that Noth’s accusations of rude behavior on the set of Sex and the city would be the subject of a semi-puritanical campaign given that the six seasons of the HBO series from 1998 to 2004 were, more or less, an ongoing showcase of sexuality, promiscuity and libidinous behavior among the upper middle class in New York by both men and women.

Significantly, the other cast members of Sex and the city refused the opportunity to defend their partner or even to remain silent on the matter. Reflecting the McCarthyite witch-hunt atmosphere in Hollywood where the Bill of Rights does not apply when allegations of sexual abuse are made, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon posted a statement on Instagram on December 20 that said: We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it well [sic] being a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for that. Apparently, without a second thought, the three actresses cast Noth, whose presence on the show contributed to their careers and income, to Wolves.