Actor Chris Noth fired from The Equalizer TV series amid sexual assault allegations

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

 


A #MeToo style media campaign has been launched against Chris Noth, the American actor best known for his roles in popular TV shows Law and order (1990-1995), Sex and the city (1998-2004) and the good woman (2009-2016).

The effort to destroy Noth follows a familiar pattern. Following a series of anonymous and unfounded allegations, and without any investigation into their veracity, the actor was fired by his art agency and fired from his most recent role on the CBS series. Equalizer. Its participation in an advertising campaign for exercise equipment maker Peloton was also canceled.

Chris Noth in Sex and the city

The media have transmitted the allegations against Noth in great detail, without suggesting that they are unproven claims and that none of the accusers’ accounts have been seriously examined. They can be a bunch of lies for all media. The TV actor has not been charged with any crime, let alone convicted, but his career may already be over.

Noth responded to the claims with a statement: The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago it still means it’s not a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. His comments are ignored by the media or dismissed out of hand.

As in the past, this latest campaign against sexual misconduct must be seen in a broader political and social context. The effort to overturn the career of an alleged sexual assault perpetrator has a lot to do with manipulating the public with a right-wing attack on basic democratic rights and nothing to do with protecting the rights of women or victims of sexual assault. rape.

