Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus rekindles Ghost Rider casting speculation





The walking dead Star Norman Reedus has once again started speculation that he will become Marvel’s Ghost Rider. Ever since Marvel Studios got their hands on the rights to Ghost Rider, fans have been waiting patiently to see the character join Spider-Man and Captain America. Speculation has grown in recent years as to who could play the demonic stuntman on a motorcycle. Special interest was taken in some of Hollywood’s most notorious powerhouses including The matrix star Keanu Reeves and The walking deadby Norman Reedus. A report suggested that Marvel Studios was close to finalizing a deal for a Hollywood star to appear as Ghost Rider in future projects. The report made it clear that the star was not Keanu Reeves. The tweet, posted by an insider Charles murphy has since been deleted. The insider has since clarified that Marvel is still in talks and the casting has not been finalized. Amid these rumors, The Walking Dead’s most popular actor, Norman Reedus, has been like tweets who see fans petition him as Ghost Rider. Norman Reedus liked dozens and dozens of tweets over the past week that see fans wanting to see The walking dead play the role of Ghost Rider. While Reedus clearly positions himself as someone who wants the role of Marvel, it has not been confirmed that he will play the demonic character. Then again, it’s interesting how Reedus’ social media gameplay escalated around the same time that rumors of a potential casting took off. Reedus last expressed interest in playing the role earlier this year. Seen as the Walking Dead is set to end in the coming months, it makes sense that Norman Reedus would be on the lookout for his next gig. Now seems like the perfect time for Marvel Studios to introduce Ghost Rider. With the stakes higher than ever before and the multiverse becoming the focal point of the series, having a darker, more mystical hero in the form of Johnny Blaze would be the perfect pallet cleaner. The latest film in the Marvel franchise is Spider-Man: No Path Home. Here is the synopsis: For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he cares about most. . When he calls on Doctor Stranges to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, No way home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Spider-Man: No Path Home is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for all the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be sure to subscribe to the Heroic Hollywoods YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Twitter

