Tom Holland has some thoughts on hosting the Oscars | Entertainment

The name of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star is said to be thrown in the ring to host the Oscars on March 27. But, he said, it’s probably not going happen.
“Maybe in the future, but in all fairness I’m too busy right now. I don’t have time,” Holland said. Hollywood journalist. “I have an ‘Uncharted’ press tour to do, then I start filming in early March for this TV show. [Apple TV+’s ‘The Crowded Room’] which is going to take a lot of my time and it is definitely the most difficult role I have ever played. So maybe one day in the future. But no, not now. Honestly, I just don’t have the time. And you know, I would love to do that. I like that stuff, I like being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested, but I just don’t have the time. “
But then he quickly changed his mind, recalling the post to say that if the Academy asked, he would say yes.
“I just wanted to quickly pick up on what I said. You ask me about the Oscars, you’re the first person to talk about it and I’m sitting here saying, ‘Sure, I’d welcome the whores. of Oscars! ‘I just went into the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, “What kind of idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?” So yeah, if they asked me, I would, and that would be a lot of fun. I would really appreciate that. “
When asked if he would like to do it alone or with someone else, maybe his girlfriend Zendaya, he replied “Either / or. I don’t mind.”
“On my own that would be great, and with someone I love it would be even better,” he added. “I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience. I’m happy with either one, but it would be a great fun night, I’m sure very stressful, but it would be great. amusing.” I couldn’t resist one last follow-up: does he think he could convince Zendaya to do it with him? “I could run it through her. But as to his answer, I’m not too sure. “
