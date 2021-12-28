New faces that made their mark in Bollywood in 2021 – The New Indian Express





Express news service Year in review Adarsh ​​Gourav Adarsh ​​Gourav, 27, impressed with a boosted performance in The White Tiger. Ramin Bahranis’ film is an overly faithful adaptation of Aravind Adigas Booker’s award-winning novel. Given that the book, released in 2008, was powered entirely by its distraught protagonist, the 2021 Netflix adaptation had no choice but to do its central casting well. Adarsh, born in Jamshedpur, fits in and stands out at the same time. As a repressed village boy with conflicting aspirations in a hierarchical world, he is great to watch. His oily scalp, low voice, and faded work clothes are almost as memorable as some of the murderous scenes he gets. The performance earned Adarsh ​​a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. His next, Extrapolations, is an international anthology series, where he plays with relative strangers Meryl Streep and Marion Cotillard. Aditya modak Who, exactly, is a non-actor? The term is used to describe artists chosen from everyday settings (as opposed to a film or drama school). Age, ethnicity and professional expertise are usually a factor in their selection. This is probably what led Chaitanya Tamhane to choose Aditya Modaka, a 33-year-old Hindustani classical singer from Mumbai, to play the lead role in The Disciple. The film is about a struggling musician who denied the chemistry of his profession. Aditya lends her voice and musical understanding to the role. But he also gives her something more. Perhaps no one other than a trained singer could have conveyed the frustrations underlying the films better. Just watch his face as he types an angry response on YouTube, and then after some thought deletes it. Vaani Kapoor A cisgender actor portraying a trans character in a film about accepting trans love is ripe for professional suicide. Vaani Kapoor therefore thought a lot before signing up to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the film, gym mad Ayushmann Khurranas falls in love with a wonderful Zumba coach. They have sex several times before the girl reveals that she is a trans woman. His confession scene, which starts off funny, is saved largely by Vaanis’ moving embrace of his character’s identity (although it does take him a while to get there). A little later, her ex-lover tells her to get lost with that manly jibe that few Hindi movie stars would be comfortable with. Vaani really lifts Chandigarh, even though Ayushmann is pulling the weights. Mrinal Thakur Mrunal Thakur has starred in seven Hindi films so far. In five of them, it is a woman or a lover. Two of those films, Toofaan and Dhamaka, came out earlier this year, and a third, Jersey, is on the way. It would appear that a bright and promising actor has been terribly cataloged. There is, after all, little variation between these roles. But Mrunal did something subtly wonderful with them. She infused her ordinary-looking characters with a rare independence and depth. An industry as obsessed with men as ours will continue to need its auxiliary female leads. This does not mean that they have to be forgettable. When Mrunals’ character Vidya slaps Shahid Kapoor in the Jersey trailer, you feel just how central the shell is in a movie that’s mostly about a man. Ayush Mehra Ayush Mehra brought a low-key charm to the role of a Parsi talent manager in Call My Agent: Bollywood. In a show full of boisterous performances, Ayush maintains a dry facade. And rightly so: celebrity agents have the coolest faces. A slight inflection or display of anger can cost them their jobs (or worse). Ayush, all shades and shoulder bags, has it covered. It’s a late break for an actor who is already a star on YouTube and Instagram. Call it more often … Bollywood.

