Why Marvel avoided classic Spider-Man villains before No Way Home





Marvel boss Kevin Feige explained why Marvel Studios hadn’t done a Green Goblin or Doc Ock screenplay before Spider-Man: No Path Home. When Marvel Studios finally got their hands on Spider-Man, they decided to give the franchise a new direction. This meant not only giving the role to a young Tom Holland, but also bringing new Spider Man villains at the table for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, No The way back eventually reintroduced several villains from the past Spider Man films such as Green Goblin and Doc Ock. Marvel boss Kevin Feige explained to ComicBook.com why they didn’t want to pit Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and other Spider-Man villains previously used against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker before the latest Marvel Studios film: “When we got the chance to bring Spider-Man into the MCU with Homecoming, it was really about exploring two things that had never been explored before in the Spidey movies. One made him very much younger, he was in his early years in high school and dealing with what it’s like to be so young and have these powers, and really appreciate the high school setting. And the other was that he’s in. the larger Marvel Universe and that there are other heroes there. So for the first few movies it was always, ‘How do we do things that have never been done before?’ “ Marvel’s Kevin Feige added that they had no desire to tackle a new Green Goblin or Doc Ock story until No way home arrived, which saw Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina reprise their iconic roles: “It didn’t occur to us to do a new Goblin story, or to do an Oscorp story, or to do Doc Ock, or whatever else that had been done before, it was why Vulture and Mysterio were really the key characters. Even as we were doing this and I’ve been saying this for years, before anyone even asked me what I thought we couldn’t do better than Alfred Molina as Doc Ock. Here is the synopsis of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man No Way Home: For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he cares about most. . When he calls on Doctor Stranges to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Marvel’sNo way homestars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Spider-Man: No Path Homeis now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for all the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be sure tosubscribeto the Heroic Hollywoods YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: ComicBook.com

