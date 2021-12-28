Bollywood 2021: SUMMARY FROM A to Z

Even with an ongoing pandemic, with theaters in many states operating at 50% occupancy, quieter social life, and fewer movies, Bollywood has still managed to pack a lot of drama and trauma, fun and celebration. , love and war in the year.

The first part of an A to Z guide to a year that will soon become history, told by Rediff.com Main contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya.

A for ARYAN

IMAGE: Aryan Khan. Photograph: Deepak Salvi / ANI Photo

Not even a screenwriter with the wildest imagination would have imagined a scenario where Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan would go on a cruise and a few hours later stopped in a drug raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau for its “involvement in consumption, sale and purchase”.

The 23-year-old aspiring director, who just finished his studies abroad, spent 26 days in jail until Dad organized the best defense, including former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, to plead his case for bail.

Following a Dec. 15 decision from the Bombay High Court, Aryan is now exempt from reporting to the NCB office every week.

Heard for the last time, he will attend his father’s films and work with the best production houses in the country.

Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya, who is best friend of Aryan’s sister Suhana, was also in the net due to alleged drug-related Whatsapp conversations with Aryan. However, as Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik shone the spotlight on the alleged career flaws of NCB area manager Sameer Wankhade, his questioning came to an abrupt end.

B for BIKINI

Photography: Courtesy of Alia Bhatt / Instagram

Since the blockages imposed by the pandemic, the bikini has become a sign of pleasure, of frolicking and, above all, of freedom.

Sara Ali Khan, who comes off the radar every few months to surface in the blue waters of the Maldives, even came up with a verse encapsulating the sentiment, ‘khara samundar, salt sea, adventure time for Hmm three, hair blowing in the wind, choppy waves, but feeling so free.

Alia F took her freedom and her bikinis to Goa and then to the Maldives, diving into the deep sea to overcome her phobia of open water.

Disha Pattani’s Perfect 10 body eclipsed even Tiger Shroff’s packs. Drawing inspiration from dolphins, she said, “Life in captivity is not life at all.

Alia Bhatt’s Fish Look asked stylist Manish Malhotra to say “Ufff! »While Priyanka Chopra did Warm red valence.

C for CON

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez. Photography: Courtesy of Jacqueline Fernandez / Instagram

How did Jacqueline Fernandez know that Gucci and Chanel bags, Hermès bracelets, Louis Vuitton shoes, a horse and a Mini Cooper (apparently returned) and several other expensive gifts and loans could result in questions and answers with the Directorate of Execution?

Her Richie Rich admirer Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who reportedly sends a private jet to ferry her, is the main accused in a Rs 200 crore / Rs 2 billion money laundering cases.

Jackie says she believed he was the owner of Sun TV and chatted with him almost every day.

Sukesh, who has been in the game since the age of 17, is said to have named more than 10 actors, some from Bollywood when questioned. Discussions were read on Nora Fatehi dismissing a luxury race with a Rs 2 crore / Rs 20million plus the price as a “heavy-duty car” and ultimately settling for a BMW. She claims it was given to her by Sukesh’s wife, once an actress, Leena Maria Paul, for participating in an event and describes herself as a “victim” of this scam game.

D for DIVORCE

IMAGE: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha at their wedding. Photograph: Courtesy of Samantha / Instagram

The family man 2 may have made Samantha Ruth Prabhu a pan-Indian star, but it took her real family man Naga Chaitanya who reportedly felt disappointed with his sex scene in the web series. And four years fairytale wedding finished Sadly.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao ended their 15 year marriage in July, but said they would continue to be logged in as parents.

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal have quietly announced their separation while Shalini Singh divorced rapper Honey Singh after 10 years of marriage amid charges of domestic violence and adultery.

E for END

IMAGE: Dilip Kumar. Photography: Rediff Archives

Dilip Kumar fell at two years of his centenary, taking his last reminder July 7.

Balika badhu‘s dad Surekha Sikri succumbed to cardiac arrest on July 16, as did Rajeev kapoor earlier on February 9.

Mandira Bedi performed the last rites of her husband, director Raj Kaushal while COVID claimed Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Abhilasha Patel, Kishore Nadlaskar, Music Director Shravan Rathod and Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream girl co-starring Rinku Singh Nikumbh.

Big Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla, who was at the height of his popularity, has died at the age of 40. His grieving wife, Shehnaaz Gill, is Google’s most searched female personality in 2021 and the third most googled personality in India.

F for FALLOUT

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani with director Collin D’Cunha. Photography: Courtesy of Collin D’Cunha / Instagram

by Kartik Aaryan Dostana with Karan Johar officially ended with Dharma Productions announcing that “due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to keep a dignified silence – we will recast = Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. ‘

The film was then shelved.

The actor remained discreet about these fallout, preferring to create a Dhamaka instead with Ram Madhvani’s action thriller.

G for OR

IMAGE: Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Photography: Courtesy of Dharmendra

After winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was a “hero” across India.

Back in Delhi, national director Madhur Bhandarkar asked him if he had ever thought about playing the role of actor. Neeraj told him directly that he now needs to focus on his sport and earn more medals for the country.

In 2018, the champion shared that he would like Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar to play him in a biopic.

After his big win, the internet was inundated with memes of Khiladi Kumar with a stick in his hand suggesting he had started practicing. Quick to adoption, the actor informed that it was an old photo of the Saugandh sets and joked that he would be happy if the athlete played him if a movie was ever made about his life. Touches !

Meanwhile, Neeraj has dismissed all speculation about a biopic saying he should be suspended until he’s still an athlete.

Jaya Bachchan returned from self-imposed hibernation golden jubilee year. Guddi was paired with her first film hero, Dharmendra, in Karan Johar Rocky On Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

H for RETURN HOME

IMAGE: Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Path Home.

Who would have ever imagined that the friendly neighborhood Spider Man would appear on the screen, unmasked, unable to separate his normal life from the major issue of being a superhero?

Spider-Man: No Way Home, , who brings down the curtains on Jon Watt’s Back home trilogy, was one of the highest-profile films of the year and of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya star, which opened in India on December 16 dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, brought Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Jon Favreau as Norman Osborne to his site, Dr Otto Octavius, Max Dillon and Joyeux Hogan.

Jacob Batalon appears as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May Parker, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange replaces Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor.

Spider Man turned out to be the blockbuster of the year, earning 3.5 times more than the 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home. It is the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India, breaking records despite being 50% occupied in theaters due to the ongoing pandemic. With a $ 260million debut weekend in North America, it sits at number 2, just behind Avengers: Endgameis $ 357 million.

It’s a canvas that Spidey is spinning.

I for INTERNATIONAL EMMYS

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen in Aarya.

The International Emmy Awards, which recognize excellence in television programming produced outside the United States, were held in New York on November 23. There were 44 nominees in 11 categories from 24 countries, including three from India.

Delhi Crime won “Best Drama Series” last year and Sushmita Sen’s Aarya had to repeat the feat. Corn he lost to the Israeli thriller Tehran.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for Serious men. David Tennant won for his seamless number on the UK show From.

Vir Das’ comedy special on Netflix, Come Das: for India, was rejected by France Call My Agent Season 4 in the Comedy category.

Still after three Emmy nominations – Four more shots was nominated for Best Comedy Series while Arjun Mathur was nominated for Best Actor for Made in paradise, besides the victory of Delhi Crime in consecutive years, this is a hat trick that we must celebrate.