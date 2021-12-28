Arjun Kapoor’s luxurious Maybach GLS600 SUV spotted [Video]





Even with a price tag of Rs 2.43 crore, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is selling like hot cakes and there is a rush to get this vehicle among the celebrities. Arjun Kapoor got his Maybach GLS600 earlier this year in a nice blue hue after Ranveer Singh made the same choice. The new GLS600 has become Arjun’s favorite car and is often seen with the vehicle. This video from CS12 Vlogs shows off his GLS600 on the roads of Mumbai. The video shows the ultra-luxurious GLS600 roaming the roads without a safety car. Although we are not sure about the interior of the car, we can assume that it is the four-seater version with two captain’s seats in the rear. Also Read: 10 DC Design Cars and How They Look In The REAL World: From Maruti Swift To Mahindra XUV500 The top-of-the-line GLS600 offers some of the most luxurious features including nappa leather upholstery, wood inserts on the dashboard, huge panoramic sunroof, ventilated and massaging seats, ambient lighting and reclining seats with plenty of legroom. Get the power of a V8 The Maybach GLS600 gets its power from a 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine. The twin-turbo unit is developed by AMG and is tuned to produce a maximum power of 558 hp and a maximum torque of 730 Nm. The engine comes with a 48V electric hybrid system. The hybrid system produces an additional 22 hp and a torque of 250 Nm. The engine receives a 9-speed automatic transmission. For maximum comfort, Mercedes-Maybach has tuned the engine and transmission in a linear fashion to ensure that gear changes go unnoticed. The GLS600 also offers a host of security features. Starting with the active distance assistant DISTRONIC, the active lane-keeping assistant, the active blind spot assistant, the active brake assistant, the active steering assistant, etc. The Maybach GLS also offers adaptive high beam assist plus adaptive LED tail lights, 8 airbags, TPMS, parking package with 360 degree camera, electronic traffic control system, cruise control in descent, off-road driving mode, PRE-SAFE system, car wash mode, attention assist, ABS, EBD, safety vests for driver and passenger. Arjun Kapoor owns a multitude of luxury vehicles Arjun Kapoor loves SUVs and his car fleet includes almost all luxury cars from big brands. The actor owns an Audi Q5, a Maserati Levante, a Volvo XC90 and a Mercedes ML350. He also recently purchased the Land Rover Defender 110. Priced at around Rs 1 crore, Arjun is also spotted in the Defender from time to time. Arjun Kapoor’s Defender gets a Pangea Green shade that looks quite eye-catching on the roads. Other details like the engine and the exact variant of the Defender remain unknown. Also read: Next 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza render

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/arjun-kapoors-luxurious-maybach-gls600-suv-spotted/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos