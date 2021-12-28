LAPD releases video of police murder of 14-year-old girl in clothing store | Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera footage and surveillance video of an incident in which an officer shot dead a 14-year-old girl inside a department store while shooting a other person.

the pictures of Thursday morning’s incident shows that as soon as police encountered a man suspected of assault inside the store, an officer fired three bullets at him from a distance. One of the police bullets hit the young girl as she bounced off the floor and in the locker room where she was with her mother, police said on Monday.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was killed when police shot a suspect inside a department store. Photography: courtesy of Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi srl

The 14-year-old victim was identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, according to the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled death from being a homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Orellana-Peralta died at the scene of the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood.

The firing officer was placed on paid leave and has not been identified. The man shot by police on arrival was Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, who also died at the scene, officials said.

Lawyers representing the Orellana-Peralta family said in a statement Monday that the girl was in the lodge with her mother, trying on Christmas dresses, and that she died in her mother’s arms.

Police have received multiple calls for 911 help, according to audio released Monday. A woman, who appeared to be working in the store, told police that there was a hostile customer, who was attacking people and ordering people to evacuate the store. This caller said the man had a bike lock that he used to assault and threaten people, but told the dispatcher it didn’t appear he had a knife or a gun. Other panicked callers said they thought the man might have a gun.

Images released inside the store suggest that Elena Lopez did not have a gun. Authorities said they only discovered the lock on the bike.

Videos show Elena Lopez wandering the store with her bicycle and hitting several customers, including people as they begin to evacuate. At one point he was hitting the air when no one was around him. Just before the police arrived, he began to repeatedly attack a woman who ended up on the ground, the video shows.

Eventually, about a dozen agents entered the store. An officer armed with an assault rifle first ordered the other officers to slow down, gain distance and back up before approaching Elena Lopez. This officer said he would take the lead.

But the officers’ body camera footage showed that as soon as he walked down the aisle of the store where Elena Lopez was standing and saw the man for the first time, he fired three bullets in quick succession. on him. The footage did not show the officer giving orders and did not show Elena Lopez walking towards the officer. Elena Lopez was at the other end of the aisle from the store and seemed to be turning away from him. The victim, who was bleeding, was on the ground next to the police officer when he fired his gun.

This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved. I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family, noted Michel Moore, head of the LAPD, in a press release.

The California Attorney General’s Office and the California Department of Justice will investigate the shooting.

The footage, released late Monday afternoon, raised concerns over the use of lethal force and why the officer shot Elena Lopez without giving an order and while Elena Lopez was away of the victim and the officer.

A memorial for Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was shot by LAPD, stands in the rain. Photography: courtesy of Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi srl

Nothing in the video justified opening fire the way the policeman did with the assault rifle, said John Hamasaki, a criminal defense attorney who is a member of the San Francisco Police Board and regularly reviews images of police murders. I was shocked to see the video Lethal Force is the last option on the table.

Hamasaki noted that the police are trained to try to control a situation with commands first, which does not appear to happen in this case. He also noted that the police had focused on de-escalation for years, but that there appeared to be little effort to communicate with the man in order to defuse the situation before the murder.

The death of a 14-year-old passer-by sparked outrage across the United States. Domingo Garca, president of the League of United Citizens of Latin America, said in a declaration: It is indefensible that trained Los Angeles police officers were able to open fire at a crowded store during the height of Christmas shopping without first knowing for sure whether the suspect was armed.

The case also drew comparisons to a 2018 LAPD murder, when an officer shot a suspect inside a Trader Joes store and in so doing killed a store manager.

LAPD killings have increased sharply this year, the department shot dead 18 people in 2021, up from seven in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times. On Sunday, the ministry announced that an officer had beaten down another man who allegedly held a knife.