Robert Earl Keen’s concert on December 30 canceled due to Covid

Pinterest Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that Robert Earl Keen’s December 30 concert at Bass Performance Hall is canceled due to groundbreaking cases of Covid in the group. No action is required for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. You will receive a refund of the face value of your tickets, including processing fees, depending on your original payment method. Your refund should be credited to your account within 30 business days. Reimbursements for Robert Earl Keen concerts Please email the box office at [email protected] if your card information has changed or if you have concerns about your refund. Those who have purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation has caused to ticket holders. Thank you in advance for understanding that safety should be everyone’s first concern. To view the latest health and safety protocols that will be in place at Bass Hall, including masks and new entry requirements, please visit basshall.com/reopeningplans. Performing Arts Fort Worth Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust the Bass Halls reopening plan protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve. The mission of the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall is to serve as the permanent residence of major performing arts organizations in Fort Worth. Built entirely with private funds, the Bass Performance Hall is a permanent home for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, the Texas Ballet Theater, the Fort Worth Opera House, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the Cliburn. Each resident company operates independently of Performing Arts Fort Worth and manages its own programming schedule at Bass Hall. Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates Bass Hall, also presents a national Broadway tour product under the Broadway at the Bass banner, as well as programming that includes the popular entertainment series BNSF. The 2042-seat multipurpose hall is characteristic of the classical form of the European opera house. A large 80-foot-diameter dome towers over the Founders Concert Theater while two 48-foot-tall angels adorn the grand façade. Since the Hall opened in May 1998, angels have become preeminent cultural icons in the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

