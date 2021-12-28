Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu unleashes indoor adrenaline junkie in Abu Dhabi







Taapsee Pannu at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Instagram.com/taapsee/

Taapse Pannu accelerates his adrenaline junkie side as the Bollywood star gets behind the wheel of a race car for a spin on the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The actress posted an image from her adventure on her Instagram account, along with some photos from her stories. Taapsee Pannu and his sister Shagun Pannu in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Instagram.com/taapsee

Will need this protection for the pace at which this holiday is progressing. Ready to hit the race track .. @ visitabudhabi @ymcofficial #TheTimeIsNow #InAbuDhabi, Pannu posted, with a photo of herself in overalls while checking her helmet. The actress was joined on the tour by her sister Shagun Pannu, who apparently beat her famous sister on the race track by a whole four seconds. The Pannus adventure in Abu Dhabi was not limited to Yas Island. In a series of images, the actress was also spotted on the grounds of the Grand Mosque in the UAE capital, which was followed by a visit and possible overnight stay at the Arabian Nights Village. . Taapsee Pannu at the Grand Mosque of Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Instagram.com/taapsee

While her adventure seemed to have something to do with Abu Dhabi tourism, she is not the first Bollywood celebrity to embark on an exploration of the emirate. In November, just over a month before her December 9 wedding to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was also spotted making a spree on the Rub Al Khali. According to footage shared by Kaushal, the actor hopped on a plane to get an aerial view of the city, as well as the sprawling Emirates Palace resort and Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi. But what really caught our attention were the photos of Kaushal driving a Rolls-Royce convertible that eerily resembles the Dawn. With the caption, New place. New experiences !, Kaushal embarks on the Rub Al Khali to the rhythm of Cheb Khaleds Didi. Likewise, in August, Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart promoted Yas Island through his social media, talking about heading to the UAE capital soon, where he plans to climb the mountains. fastest Russians in the world, to race down the Grand Prix race track and start between the two. In the case of the Pannu sisters, it is not known whether they plan to celebrate New Years in Abu Dhabi or take off on a new adventure.

