From Pagglait, Sherni to Sardar Udham: where to watch Bollywood releases in 2021

Even though the second wave of the pandemic challenged the entertainment industry, many interesting films were released on streaming platforms in 2021. And when theaters opened in November, some big budget films were released on big screen. Some of them have also made their way to OTT platforms.

Here’s a look at the releases of Bollywood on the OTT platforms from 2021. If you missed them, take a look at where you can watch them:

Pagglait (Netflix)

The film follows the journey of a young widow who loses her husband within five months of their marriage. Whether it’s discovering her husband’s past love or being cheated on by a man who claims to love her, the film will lead Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra) to a life of independence. Directed by Umesh Bist, the dark comedy also stars Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav in the lead roles. The film was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

Sherni (Amazon Prime video)

A film by Amit V. Masurkar who excelled in portraying the conflict between man and wildlife with a major focus on a much talked about subject – wildlife conservation. Vidya Balan, who plays an Indian Forest Service officer, directs this film which delivers a much needed and timely message. The film also stars Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chaddha in supporting roles. It is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video)

A biographical war film based on the life of Param Vir Chakra Prize winner Captain Vikram Batra. The film revolves around a young blood who dreams of joining the Indian army. This film by Sidharth Malhotra covers the youth of Captain Batras, his love life and his heroic life in the military. Kiara Advani, who is associated with Sidharth to describe her love life, gained attention long before the film’s release. It is said to be one of the most viewed Indian movies on Amazon Prime. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, this film is funded by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi as co-producers.

Sooryavanshi (Netflix)

The fourth installment of Rohit Shetty in the detective universe with Akshay Kumar is a mixture of action, comedy and drama. The film will remind viewers of previous films Simba, Singham and Singham’s return, as mass entry and action scenes are planned with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn appearing in the first three films. The film, which is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, features Katrina Kaif in the lead female role. The film hit theaters in November, after which it dropped on the streaming platform.

Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime video)

Director Shoojit Sircar revolves around Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, played by Vicky Kaushal. Udham, who is determined to avenge the brutal death of his people after witnessing the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, shoots Michael ODwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab. The film not only portrays the protagonist as a revolutionary, but also gives a glimpse into his love life, his friendship with Bhagat Singh and more. Besides Vicky, the film features Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Shaun Scott, Kirsty Averton, and Stephen Hogan in supporting roles. The film is co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Mimi (Netflix)

Mimi who dreams of being a Bollywood dancer ends up being a surrogate due to her financial needs. It’s the story of a girl who initially hesitates to be a mother, but later fights for that son and creates a compelling mother-son duo story onscreen. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features Kriti Sanon in the lead role, as well as Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock in the supporting roles. It is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner.

Bell bottom (Amazon Prime video)

The story is about an agent named bell bottom who is tasked with solving a flight 691 hijacking case. The film starring Akshay Kumar as the lead agent is inspired by actual hijacking events in India. by Khalistani separatists in the 1980s. It also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in a cameo role. The action thriller is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Thalaivii (Netflix)

A film based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a highly regarded actress of the time J. Jayalalithaa. This will help you delve deeper into his transformation from superstar to “Thalaivii” in politics. Officially launched on his birthday, the film has been released in Hindi and Tamil. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. Director AL Vijay was produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. It features other prominent actors like Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.