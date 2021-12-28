Entertainment
From Pagglait, Sherni to Sardar Udham: where to watch Bollywood releases in 2021
Even though the second wave of the pandemic challenged the entertainment industry, many interesting films were released on streaming platforms in 2021. And when theaters opened in November, some big budget films were released on big screen. Some of them have also made their way to OTT platforms.
Here’s a look at the releases of Bollywood on the OTT platforms from 2021. If you missed them, take a look at where you can watch them:
Pagglait (Netflix)
The film follows the journey of a young widow who loses her husband within five months of their marriage. Whether it’s discovering her husband’s past love or being cheated on by a man who claims to love her, the film will lead Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra) to a life of independence. Directed by Umesh Bist, the dark comedy also stars Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav in the lead roles. The film was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.
Sherni (Amazon Prime video)
A film by Amit V. Masurkar who excelled in portraying the conflict between man and wildlife with a major focus on a much talked about subject – wildlife conservation. Vidya Balan, who plays an Indian Forest Service officer, directs this film which delivers a much needed and timely message. The film also stars Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chaddha in supporting roles. It is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.
Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video)
A biographical war film based on the life of Param Vir Chakra Prize winner Captain Vikram Batra. The film revolves around a young blood who dreams of joining the Indian army. This film by Sidharth Malhotra covers the youth of Captain Batras, his love life and his heroic life in the military. Kiara Advani, who is associated with Sidharth to describe her love life, gained attention long before the film’s release. It is said to be one of the most viewed Indian movies on Amazon Prime. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, this film is funded by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi as co-producers.
Sooryavanshi (Netflix)
The fourth installment of Rohit Shetty in the detective universe with Akshay Kumar is a mixture of action, comedy and drama. The film will remind viewers of previous films Simba, Singham and Singham’s return, as mass entry and action scenes are planned with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn appearing in the first three films. The film, which is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, features Katrina Kaif in the lead female role. The film hit theaters in November, after which it dropped on the streaming platform.
Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime video)
Director Shoojit Sircar revolves around Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, played by Vicky Kaushal. Udham, who is determined to avenge the brutal death of his people after witnessing the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, shoots Michael ODwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab. The film not only portrays the protagonist as a revolutionary, but also gives a glimpse into his love life, his friendship with Bhagat Singh and more. Besides Vicky, the film features Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Shaun Scott, Kirsty Averton, and Stephen Hogan in supporting roles. The film is co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.
Mimi (Netflix)
Mimi who dreams of being a Bollywood dancer ends up being a surrogate due to her financial needs. It’s the story of a girl who initially hesitates to be a mother, but later fights for that son and creates a compelling mother-son duo story onscreen. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features Kriti Sanon in the lead role, as well as Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock in the supporting roles. It is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner.
Bell bottom (Amazon Prime video)
The story is about an agent named bell bottom who is tasked with solving a flight 691 hijacking case. The film starring Akshay Kumar as the lead agent is inspired by actual hijacking events in India. by Khalistani separatists in the 1980s. It also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in a cameo role. The action thriller is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.
Thalaivii (Netflix)
A film based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a highly regarded actress of the time J. Jayalalithaa. This will help you delve deeper into his transformation from superstar to “Thalaivii” in politics. Officially launched on his birthday, the film has been released in Hindi and Tamil. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. Director AL Vijay was produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. It features other prominent actors like Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.
Sources
2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/entertainment/2021/12/28/pagglait-sherni-sardar-udham-where-to-watch-bollywood-releases.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]