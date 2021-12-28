New allegations surface against Dileep: how it may impact sexual assault case

TNM has uncovered at least two allegations made by Balachandrakumar, who claims to be friend of actor Dileeps, may become crucial to the prosecution case.

A man who claims to be a friend of Malayalam actor Dileep has now alleged that he saw ‘Pulsar’ Suni accused number 1 in the sexual assault case of the Malayalam actor at the Dileeps residence. Balachandrakumar, who says he was in talks with Dileep to produce a film called Pickpocket made numerous other allegations during an interview with Reporter Live. Although many news houses have interviewed Balachandrakumar about his sensational allegations (including that Dileep had a copy of the video of the sexual assault before it was produced in court), TNM has investigated whether these revelations were genuinely relevant to the case. What we have found is that at least two allegations made by Balachandrakumar may become crucial to the prosecution case.

The case concerns the kidnapping and sexual assault of a young actress in Kochi on February 17, 2017. A few days later, on February 23, ‘Pulsar’ Suni, a driver and a person known to be close to several people in Malayalam the film industry was shut down, along with a few others. The big turning point came in July 2017, when Aluva police arrested superstar Dileep. The indictment filed against Dileep brought him to justice as accused number 8 in the case and alleged that Dileep paid the contract money to ‘Pulsar’ Suni to kidnap and assault the actress , record footage of the assault and deliver it to Dileep.

When TNM met Balachandrakumar at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, he had several allegations to make. He also handed over short audio clips of conversations he allegedly recorded clandestinely at Dileeps’ house during his various visits.

The main allegation raised by Balachandrakumar is that in December 2016, he met Dileep a day after the latter’s house warming event in Aluva. At one point, Balachandrakumar and Dileeps’ brother Anoop drove out to look for food; Dileep then asked Anoop to drop a young man off at the bus stop on the way. The young man introduced himself to Balachandrakumar as Suni, and Anoop told him he was better known as Pulsar Suni, Balachandrakumar claims. And Anoop, during the conversation, had asked ‘Pulsar’ Suni if ​​he could carry a large amount of money on the bus, Balachandrakumar alleges. Balachandrakumar also alleges that Dileep repeatedly told him not to reveal this detail to anyone and said he was showing up because he feared for his life now.

Did Dileep have the assault visual with him?

Balachandrakumar alleges that on November 15, 2017, Dileep, his family members and a VIP guest watched the video of the sexual assault at the actors’ residence. “I was supposed to go to Thiruvananthapuram that night. But Dileep wanted me to stay back because the discussions on our film were not over. Dileep then asked (like everyone else) Pulsar Suniyude kroorakrithyangal kaanano? (Is- (anyone wanna watch the cruelties of ‘Pulsar’ Suni?) The VIP who brought the music videos said the sound wasn’t clear at first, and he gave it to a famous studio in Kochi and boosted it twenty times. I heard what the male and female voices in the video said quite clearly, ”Balachandran says.

There are two allegations here. First, that Dileep was in possession of the video of the assault. Second, the sound has been improved so that the conversation during the assault can be heard.

A source from the prosecution team told TNM that if police requested a new investigation at this point, Balachandrakumars’ claims would lend weight to the prosecution’s position that Dileep was in possession of the footage before it was released. be produced in court.

On February 20, 2017, three days after the assault, a lawyer named EC Poulose handed over a phone and a memory card to the Angamaly district court. These were given to him by ‘Pulsar’ Suni for safekeeping, and contained the footage of the assault. The video was in the court’s possession and it was not until December 15, 2017 that Dileep and his lawyers were allowed to view the footage in the magistrates’ chamber. At that time, forensic analysis indicated that the video had not been tampered with.

Exactly one month later, on January 15, 2018, Dileeps’ attorney filed a petition saying that although they watched the video with headphones in a restricted fashion, the video was proof that it was a false case of rape. The petition cited words and phrases spoken in the video and claimed the video was proof that the police case had been fabricated. Dileep demanded that he be given a copy of the video.

Now this is where it gets interesting. TNM learned that on January 22, 2018, the prosecution thwarted this request and asked how Dileep and his lawyers heard the faint sound on the magistrates’ laptop. In fact, the prosecution went on to claim that Dileeps’ detailed review of the video and audio proved he must have been watching them earlier, perhaps in a more modern studio with high technical skills. The prosecution further alleged that ‘Pulsar’ Suni had to hand the video over to Dileep when he visited the Laksyah clothing store run by Dileeps wife and actor Kavya Madhavan.

See, the prosecution itself then had doubts that Dileep had access to the visuals, otherwise he would have no way of deciphering the audio. The sound is too low in the original video. Balachandrakumars’ statement needs to be investigated, a source on the prosecutor’s team told TNM.

Hostile Witness: Sagar

Another allegation made by Balachandrakumar is that lawyers for Dileeps attempted to influence a crucial witness named Sagar. According to Balachandrakumar, he overheard a conversation between Dileep and his brother Anoop about influencing a witness called Sagar, and that Sagar had met their lawyer. Dileep asked Anoop if Sagar had met their lawyer. I didn’t know who Sagar was then. Later, I realized that “Sagar” was Sagar Vincent, a prosecution witness, according to Balachandrakumar.

Sagar was an employee of the Kavya Madhavans Laksyah clothing store in Kochi. He was a prosecution witness whose confession was videotaped before a magistrate, where he claimed that “Pulsar” Suni and another man visited the Laksyah store on February 22, 2017, a day before his arrest. Sagar’s confession to the magistrate was that he had informed Kavyas’ sister-in-law and her friend Suneer that Pulsar Suni had come to the store. However, when the case went to trial, Sagar and Suneer changed their versions; Laksyah’s CCTV footage has disappeared.

There was a twist here, however. Suneer was convinced by the prosecution not to change his statement. TNM learned that Suneer returned to the CBI Special Tribunal and said Sagar told him about Pulsar Sunis ‘visit, but was forced to change his version at the request of Dileeps’ lawyers.

Suneers ‘statement was recorded in court that Dileeps’ attorneys attempted to influence him and Sagar. Balachandrakumar makes the same claim and if he has audio clips or other material to prove it, why shouldn’t there be a re-investigation? the source of the accusation told TNM.

Won’t a new investigation delay the trial?

When new evidence emerges during a trial, a police officer may apply to the court for a new investigation, invoking article 173 (8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, this means that the trial, which has already been delayed for years, will be further delayed.

But it becomes inevitable. How can investigators ignore these statements? Also, there is another danger here. According to Balachandrakumars’ allegation, the video of the sexual assault is with people other than the court. It’s dangerous. What if it was disclosed even a few years later? Police can’t say we won’t investigate, a senior lawyer told TNM.