Hollywood inspirations | The daily record

By TOM WOERNER

I am a person who loves motivational quotes. It seems like the words of others encourage me to face whatever awaits me each day. A little holiday movie helped me find some inspiring words last week that I’ll try to fit into next year’s resolutions.

These words came to me while watching the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” over the weekend. This film highlights many words to wonder about, especially at the dawn of a new year.

It’s Clarence, the angel of the film, who shows us some of the film’s most inspiring thoughts as he points out to main character George Bailey the true importance of life.

There comes a time when Clarence says, “Every man’s life touches the life of many others, and when he leaves it leaves a terrible hole.”

Maybe my goal in 2022 should be to work on making this potential hole as big as possible. This hole grows with every person we touch, with every person we help, and with every worthwhile cause we promote. When each of us leaves this world, the bigger our hole, the better. At the moment mine would not be big enough.

At another point in the film, Clarence says, “No man is a failure who has friends.” I have to wonder what Clarence would have thought of Facebook where each of us has hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of so-called “friends”.

These friends certainly wouldn’t pass Clarence’s friendship test. If we leave this world with one or two people whom we call true friends, we are in luck. Friends are not casual acquaintances, whether online or otherwise.

They are the ones we can call even after years of separation and not miss a thing. They are the ones who are always there for that dreaded midnight call. True friends are a scarce commodity.

Much of the film centers on money and material wealth. It is staged in the heat of the Great American Depression. An iconic scene shows a reality of the time, with people crowding into local banks hoping to get their money back.

Clarence tells main character George Bailey, “We don’t use money in Heaven.” Bailey replies, “Yes, but it’s certainly useful here.” Both are real statements.

Maybe in 2022 we should realize that as essential as money is here, it’s not worth where we go when we die. Whether you believe your life is over when you catch your breath, or have another religious belief about the afterlife, nothing you have here is salvageable. As the old saying goes, you never see a hearse with a U-Haul attached.

Watching another movie from the 1980s really got my mind moving. The great philosopher Mr. Miyagi of “The Karate Kid” once said, “Son of Daniel, carrying the lack of forgiveness in your heart while you live is worse than dying. “

These words are so true. Carrying resentment for something someone has done to you does no harm to the person for whom the resentment is directed. The only pain is for the person who bears the burden of forgiveness.

I have written about the wisdom of the “Wizard of Oz” before. This classic is loaded with fabulous quotes. My favorite, still true in politics, is that “brainless people have been talking for years.” These words were spoken by the great Scarecrow wizard who was looking for a brain.

The most iconic words are spoken by Dorothy who says just before clicking on her care and returning to Kansas that “there is no place like home”.

In 2022, maybe we should remember that. Happiness is always at home where our pets, loved ones and familiar landscapes welcome us every day. Perhaps this is where real happiness really begins.

Tom Woerner writes for The Daily Record and is the former editor of the Harnett County News. Contact him at [email protected]